|Large school schools - 2/23
|1. Edwardsville (28-4) vs. Normal Community at Joliet Central, 7 p.m Thursday.
|2. Webster Groves (21-5) def. Lutheran St. Charles (20-5), 55-52 yesterday.
|3. O'Fallon (25-6) lost to Edwardsville (28-4), 60-50 Tuesday.
|4. Fort Zumwalt West (21-5) def. Parkway Central (4-19), 56-32 Tuesday.
|5. Pattonville (20-4) def. St. Charles (2-23), 47-19 Tuesday.
|6. Eureka (19-6) was idle.
|7. Triad (21-10) lost to Mattoon , 53-29 Tuesday.
|8. Alton (21-7) was idle.
|9. Kirkwood (15-5) at STEAM Academy at MS-Berkeley (16-8) , 6 p.m Thursday.
|10. Francis Howell Central (16-7) at St. Dominic (10-13) , 6 p.m Thursday.
People are also reading…
|Small school schools - 2/23
|1. Incarnate Word (23-0) def. Troy Buchanan (15-10), 78-19 Tuesday.
|2. Whitfield (19-3) def. Cape Notre Dame , 55-47 Tuesday.
|3. Civic Memorial (30-4) vs. Mattoon at Civic Memorial, 7 p.m Thursday.
|4. Alton Marquette (27-6) vs. Quincy Notre Dame at Waverly, 7 p.m Thursday.
|5. Cardinal Ritter (17-5) was idle.
|6. John Burroughs (16-4) def. Metro (9-8), 60-23 Tuesday.
|7. Freeburg (26-6) was idle.
|8. Lift For Life (11-12) vs. Gateway STEM (3-4) , 5:30 p.m yesterday.
|9. St. Charles West (19-4) was idle.
|10. Waterloo (25-7) was idle.
Large schools have enrollments over 1,000.