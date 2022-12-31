 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Top 10 schedule, results

  • 0
Large school schools - 12/30
1. O'Fallon (14-3) lost to Alton (15-0), 52-51 Thursday.
2. Alton (15-0) def. O'Fallon (14-3), 52-51 Thursday.
3. Eureka (8-5) was idle.
4. St. Joseph's (4-3) was idle.
5. Pattonville (6-1) was idle.
6. Cor Jesu (6-2) was idle.
7. Troy Buchanan (5-3) was idle.
8. Edwardsville (5-8) was idle.
9. East St. Louis (8-11) lost to Highland (16-4), 56-42 Thursday.
10. Parkway South (9-2) was idle.

People are also reading…

Small school schools - 12/30
1. Incarnate Word (9-0) was idle.
2. John Burroughs (10-2) was idle.
3. Okawville (13-2) lost to Vashon (8-2), 64-48 Thursday.
4. Highland (16-4) def. East St. Louis (8-11), 56-42 Thursday.
5. Vashon (8-2) def. Okawville (13-2), 64-48 Thursday.
6. Civic Memorial (8-8) was idle.
7. Mater Dei (11-3) def. Breese Central (9-6), 51-41 Thursday.
8. Waterloo (11-5) def. Althoff (12-3), 49-46 yesterday.
9. Althoff (12-3) lost to Waterloo (11-5), 49-46 yesterday.
10. St. Dominic (5-4) lost to Lutheran St. Charles (8-2), 45-30 Thursday.

Large schools have enrollments over 1,000.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News