|Large school schools - 12/30
|1. Edwardsville (12-4) was idle.
|2. Webster Groves (6-2) was idle.
|3. Alton (12-3) lost to Okawville (15-0), 65-58 Wednesday.
|4. O'Fallon (11-3) def. Mater Dei (8-5), 45-34 Wednesday.
|5. Francis Howell Central (7-2) def. Timberland (4-7), 61-40 Wednesday.
|6. Marquette (7-5) was idle.
|7. Eureka (8-3) was idle.
|8. Pattonville (6-3) lost to MICDS (8-2), 50-42 yesterday.
|9. Fort Zumwalt East (6-2) was idle.
|10. Fort Zumwalt West (7-4) lost to Collinsville (10-9), 44-41 yesterday.
|Small school schools - 12/30
|1. Incarnate Word (9-0) was idle.
|2. Civic Memorial (14-2) was idle.
|3. Cardinal Ritter (7-3) was idle.
|4. Freeburg (15-2) lost to Belleville West (7-7), 51-48 Wednesday.
|5. Whitfield (8-2) was idle.
|6. Westminster (6-0) was idle.
|7. St. Charles West (10-1) lost to Lutheran St. Charles (10-1), 59-42 Wednesday.
|8. Lutheran St. Charles (10-1) def. St. Charles West (10-1), 59-42 Wednesday.
|9. Waterloo (17-3) def. Carlyle (15-2), 53-26 yesterday.
|10. Lift For Life (5-6) was idle.