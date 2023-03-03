|Large school schools - 3/2
|1. Alton (31-2) was idle.
|2. O'Fallon (32-4) vs. Arlington Heights Hersey at Redbird Arena, 2:30 p.m Friday.
|3. Eureka (20-7) def. Springfield Central , 76-43 yesterday.
|4. Pattonville (19-6) def. Ritenour (15-9), 57-25 yesterday.
|5. Parkway South (19-8) def. Northwest Cedar Hill (3-23), 70-17 yesterday.
|6. Mascoutah (23-8) was idle.
|7. St. Joseph's (16-10) def. Hazelwood West (15-12), 59-26 yesterday.
|8. Francis Howell Central (19-7) def. Liberty (Wentzville) (5-22), 64-27 yesterday.
|9. Cor Jesu (19-8) def. Fox (10-12), 50-29 yesterday.
|10. Troy Buchanan (18-9) def. Fort Zumwalt North (9-16), 41-20 yesterday.
|Small school schools - 3/2
|1. Incarnate Word (27-0) def. Hazelwood Central (13-13), 86-19 yesterday.
|2. John Burroughs (24-3) def. Confluence (1-5), 64-12 yesterday.
|3. Vashon (22-5) def. Rosati-Kain (9-18), 65-29 yesterday.
|4. Okawville (33-4) def. Galena, Illinois (34-2), 49-31 yesterday.
|5. Father McGivney (29-4) was idle.
|6. Lutheran St. Charles (22-5) def. North Point (6-20), 67-29 yesterday.
|7. Freeburg (22-10) was idle.
|8. Highland (26-8) was idle.
|9. Cardinal Ritter (14-10) def. Miller Career (11-9), 71-30 yesterday.
|10. Lutheran South (19-8) def. Gateway STEM (8-12), 2-0 yesterday.
Large schools have enrollments over 1,000.