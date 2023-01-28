|Large school schools - 1/27
|1. Alton (24-1) lost to O'Fallon (23-4), 51-38 Thursday.
|2. O'Fallon (23-4) def. Alton (24-1), 51-38 Thursday.
|3. Pattonville (10-4) lost to Lift For Life (7-9), 49-47 yesterday.
|4. Eureka (15-6) def. Parkway South (14-4), 69-52 yesterday.
|5. Timberland (14-6) def. Fort Zumwalt West (13-7), 43-22 yesterday.
|6. Parkway South (14-4) lost to Eureka (15-6), 69-52 yesterday.
|7. Cor Jesu (13-4) def. Villa Duchesne (6-8), 59-21 Thursday.
|8. St. Joseph's (11-6) vs. Incarnate Word (16-0) , 1:30 p.m Saturday.
|9. Fort Zumwalt West (13-7) lost to Timberland (14-6), 43-22 yesterday.
|10. Marquette (13-6) def. Helias , 66-58 Thursday.
|Small school schools - 1/27
|1. Incarnate Word (16-0) at St. Joseph's (11-6) , 1:30 p.m Saturday.
|2. John Burroughs (18-2) def. Westminster (9-8), 59-43 yesterday.
|3. Vashon (13-4) at South Iron , 1:30 p.m Saturday.
|4. Okawville (22-4) def. Chester , 61-27 Thursday.
|5. Highland (19-7) was idle.
|6. Father McGivney (22-3) vs. Gateway Legacy Christian (11-8) at Carrollton, Illinois, 7 p.m Saturday.
|7. Lutheran South (14-4) lost to Francis Howell Central (12-6), 44-30 yesterday.
|8. Lutheran St. Charles (16-3) def. Rosati-Kain (5-12), 76-11 Thursday.
|9. Mater Dei (17-5) at Nashville (8-9) , 2:30 p.m Saturday.
|10. Visitation (12-6) def. Parkway West (7-9), 64-46 Thursday.
Large schools have enrollments over 1,000.