|Large school schools - 2/1
|1. Alton (25-1) at Belleville West (3-18) , 7:30 p.m Thursday.
|2. O'Fallon (24-4) at Belleville East (7-14) , 7:30 p.m Thursday.
|3. Eureka (15-6) was idle.
|4. Pattonville (10-4) was idle.
|5. Parkway South (15-4) def. Normandy (1-5), 67-9 yesterday.
|6. Cor Jesu (13-5) lost to Vashon (15-4), 50-32 Tuesday.
|7. Fort Zumwalt West (14-7) def. Francis Howell (7-11), 37-25 Tuesday.
|8. Marquette (13-6) was idle.
|9. Fort Zumwalt East (15-5) lost to Parkway West (9-9), 65-32 yesterday.
|10. St. Joseph's (11-8) lost to Lift For Life (8-9), 56-51 Tuesday.
|Small school schools - 2/1
|1. Incarnate Word (18-0) def. Gateway Legacy Christian (11-10), 74-24 Tuesday.
|2. John Burroughs (18-2) was idle.
|3. Vashon (15-4) def. Cor Jesu (13-5), 50-32 Tuesday.
|4. Okawville (22-4) at Mater Dei (17-6) , 7 p.m yesterday.
|5. Father McGivney (24-3) def. Alton Marquette (14-13), 52-33 yesterday.
|6. Lutheran St. Charles (16-3) was idle.
|7. Highland (20-7) vs. Triad (4-19) , 6 p.m Thursday.
|8. Mater Dei (17-6) vs. Okawville (22-4) , 7 p.m yesterday.
|9. Lutheran South (15-5) def. Herculaneum (10-9), 70-38 yesterday.
|10. Freeburg (19-8) vs. Salem, Illinois , 7:30 p.m Thursday.
Large schools have enrollments over 1,000.