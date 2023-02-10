|Large school schools - 2/9
|1. Alton (27-1) vs. Collinsville (14-16) , 7:30 p.m yesterday.
|2. O'Fallon (27-4) was idle.
|3. Eureka (16-7) at Webster Groves (6-15) , 6 p.m Friday.
|4. Pattonville (11-4) at Villa Duchesne (7-8) , 7 p.m Wednesday.
|5. Parkway South (17-4) was idle.
|6. Cor Jesu (15-6) was idle.
|7. Fort Zumwalt West (15-8) at Francis Howell Central (14-6) , 5:30 p.m Friday.
|8. Marquette (14-7) vs. Parkway West (10-10) , 5:45 p.m Friday.
|9. Fort Zumwalt East (15-6) vs. Fort Zumwalt North (8-11) , 5:30 p.m Friday.
|10. St. Joseph's (14-8) was idle.
People are also reading…
|Small school schools - 2/9
|1. Incarnate Word (21-0) at Notre Dame de Sion , 6:30 p.m Friday.
|2. John Burroughs (20-2) vs. St. Dominic (11-8) at Villa Duchesne, 7 p.m Friday.
|3. Vashon (18-5) def. Lutheran St. Charles (18-4), 64-54 yesterday.
|4. Okawville (27-4) def. Wesclin (13-17), 57-27 yesterday.
|5. Father McGivney (28-3) def. Althoff (17-9), 68-57 Wednesday.
|6. Lutheran St. Charles (18-4) lost to Vashon (18-5), 64-54 yesterday.
|7. Highland (21-7) at Civic Memorial (13-17) , 6 p.m yesterday.
|8. Mater Dei (20-7) def. Pinckneyville , 37-24 Wednesday.
|9. Lutheran South (16-5) vs. MICDS (10-11) , 5:30 p.m Friday.
|10. Freeburg (21-9) def. Breese Central (18-11), 48-46 yesterday.
Large schools have enrollments over 1,000.