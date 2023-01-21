 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Top 10 schedule, results

  • 0
Large school schools - 1/20
1. Alton (22-0) vs. Okawville (20-3) at Highland, 2:30 p.m Saturday.
2. O'Fallon (20-4) vs. Mater Dei (16-4) at Highland, 1 p.m Saturday.
3. Pattonville (10-2) def. Marquette (10-6), 64-49 yesterday.
4. Eureka (13-6) def. Fort Zumwalt South (10-5), 65-39 yesterday.
5. Timberland (13-5) lost to Troy Buchanan (8-6), 54-47 yesterday.
6. Parkway South (13-3) def. Kirkwood (5-8), 65-43 yesterday.
7. Cor Jesu (12-4) def. Ursuline (11-6), 40-36 Thursday.
8. St. Joseph's (9-6) vs. St. Teresa's , 12 a.m Saturday.
9. Fort Zumwalt West (12-5) def. Francis Howell Central (9-6), 40-38 yesterday.
10. Marquette (10-6) lost to Pattonville (10-2), 64-49 yesterday.

People are also reading…

Small school schools - 1/20
1. Incarnate Word (14-0) def. Louisville Mercy , 77-65 yesterday.
2. John Burroughs (17-2) def. Lutheran South (12-3), 43-28 yesterday.
3. Vashon (11-4) def. East St. Louis (8-15), 72-55 yesterday.
4. Okawville (20-3) vs. Alton (22-0) at Highland, 2:30 p.m Saturday.
5. Highland (18-7) lost to Teutopolis , 48-46 Thursday.
6. Father McGivney (19-3) vs. Greenfield, Illinois at Carrollton, Illinois, 9 a.m Saturday.
7. Lutheran South (12-3) lost to John Burroughs (17-2), 43-28 yesterday.
8. Lutheran St. Charles (13-3) vs. Arlington, Tenn. at Lutheran North, 2:30 p.m Saturday.
9. Mater Dei (16-4) vs. O'Fallon (20-4) at Highland, 1 p.m Saturday.
10. Visitation (11-6) def. St. Teresa's , 61-38 yesterday.

Large schools have enrollments over 1,000.

0 Comments
* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News