|Large school schools - 1/20
|1. Alton (22-0) vs. Okawville (20-3) at Highland, 2:30 p.m Saturday.
|2. O'Fallon (20-4) vs. Mater Dei (16-4) at Highland, 1 p.m Saturday.
|3. Pattonville (10-2) def. Marquette (10-6), 64-49 yesterday.
|4. Eureka (13-6) def. Fort Zumwalt South (10-5), 65-39 yesterday.
|5. Timberland (13-5) lost to Troy Buchanan (8-6), 54-47 yesterday.
|6. Parkway South (13-3) def. Kirkwood (5-8), 65-43 yesterday.
|7. Cor Jesu (12-4) def. Ursuline (11-6), 40-36 Thursday.
|8. St. Joseph's (9-6) vs. St. Teresa's , 12 a.m Saturday.
|9. Fort Zumwalt West (12-5) def. Francis Howell Central (9-6), 40-38 yesterday.
|10. Marquette (10-6) lost to Pattonville (10-2), 64-49 yesterday.
|Small school schools - 1/20
|1. Incarnate Word (14-0) def. Louisville Mercy , 77-65 yesterday.
|2. John Burroughs (17-2) def. Lutheran South (12-3), 43-28 yesterday.
|3. Vashon (11-4) def. East St. Louis (8-15), 72-55 yesterday.
|4. Okawville (20-3) vs. Alton (22-0) at Highland, 2:30 p.m Saturday.
|5. Highland (18-7) lost to Teutopolis , 48-46 Thursday.
|6. Father McGivney (19-3) vs. Greenfield, Illinois at Carrollton, Illinois, 9 a.m Saturday.
|7. Lutheran South (12-3) lost to John Burroughs (17-2), 43-28 yesterday.
|8. Lutheran St. Charles (13-3) vs. Arlington, Tenn. at Lutheran North, 2:30 p.m Saturday.
|9. Mater Dei (16-4) vs. O'Fallon (20-4) at Highland, 1 p.m Saturday.
|10. Visitation (11-6) def. St. Teresa's , 61-38 yesterday.
Large schools have enrollments over 1,000.