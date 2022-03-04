 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Top 10 schedule, results

Large school schools - 3/3
1. Edwardsville (29-5) was idle.
2. Webster Groves (22-5) was idle.
3. O'Fallon (25-6) was idle.
4. Fort Zumwalt West (22-5) was idle.
5. Pattonville (21-5) was idle.
6. Eureka (20-7) lost to St. Joseph's (18-9), 51-33 yesterday.
7. Triad (21-10) was idle.
8. Alton (21-7) was idle.
9. Kirkwood (16-6) lost to Marquette (18-9), 55-49 yesterday.
10. Francis Howell Central (18-7) vs. Incarnate Word (25-0) , 6 p.m Friday.

Small school schools - 3/3
1. Incarnate Word (25-0) at Francis Howell Central (18-7) , 6 p.m Friday.
2. Whitfield (21-3) vs. MICDS (20-6) at MICDS, 7 p.m Friday.
3. Civic Memorial (32-4) vs. Mundelein Carmel at Redbird Arena, 10 a.m Friday.
4. Alton Marquette (27-7) was idle.
5. Cardinal Ritter (20-5) def. Vashon (15-10), 76-19 yesterday.
6. John Burroughs (18-4) at Westminster (19-7) , 7 p.m Friday.
7. Freeburg (26-6) was idle.
8. Lift For Life (13-12) was idle.
9. St. Charles West (20-5) lost to Orchard Farm (20-4), 56-52 yesterday.
10. Waterloo (25-7) was idle.

Large schools have enrollments over 1,000.

