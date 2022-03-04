|Large school schools - 3/3
|1. Edwardsville (29-5) was idle.
|2. Webster Groves (22-5) was idle.
|3. O'Fallon (25-6) was idle.
|4. Fort Zumwalt West (22-5) was idle.
|5. Pattonville (21-5) was idle.
|6. Eureka (20-7) lost to St. Joseph's (18-9), 51-33 yesterday.
|7. Triad (21-10) was idle.
|8. Alton (21-7) was idle.
|9. Kirkwood (16-6) lost to Marquette (18-9), 55-49 yesterday.
|10. Francis Howell Central (18-7) vs. Incarnate Word (25-0) , 6 p.m Friday.
|Small school schools - 3/3
|1. Incarnate Word (25-0) at Francis Howell Central (18-7) , 6 p.m Friday.
|2. Whitfield (21-3) vs. MICDS (20-6) at MICDS, 7 p.m Friday.
|3. Civic Memorial (32-4) vs. Mundelein Carmel at Redbird Arena, 10 a.m Friday.
|4. Alton Marquette (27-7) was idle.
|5. Cardinal Ritter (20-5) def. Vashon (15-10), 76-19 yesterday.
|6. John Burroughs (18-4) at Westminster (19-7) , 7 p.m Friday.
|7. Freeburg (26-6) was idle.
|8. Lift For Life (13-12) was idle.
|9. St. Charles West (20-5) lost to Orchard Farm (20-4), 56-52 yesterday.
|10. Waterloo (25-7) was idle.
Large schools have enrollments over 1,000.