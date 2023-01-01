|Large school schools - 12/31
|1. O'Fallon (14-3) was idle.
|2. Alton (15-0) was idle.
|3. Eureka (8-5) was idle.
|4. St. Joseph's (4-3) was idle.
|5. Pattonville (6-1) was idle.
|6. Cor Jesu (6-2) was idle.
|7. Troy Buchanan (5-3) was idle.
|8. Edwardsville (5-8) was idle.
|9. East St. Louis (8-11) was idle.
|10. Parkway South (9-2) was idle.
|Small school schools - 12/31
|1. Incarnate Word (9-0) was idle.
|2. John Burroughs (10-2) was idle.
|3. Okawville (13-2) was idle.
|4. Highland (16-4) was idle.
|5. Vashon (8-2) was idle.
|6. Civic Memorial (8-8) was idle.
|7. Mater Dei (11-3) was idle.
|8. Waterloo (11-5) def. Althoff (12-3), 49-46 Friday.
|9. Althoff (12-3) lost to Waterloo (11-5), 49-46 Friday.
|10. St. Dominic (5-4) was idle.
Large schools have enrollments over 1,000.