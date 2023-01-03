 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Top 10 schedule, results

Large school schools - 1/2
1. Alton (15-0) vs. Belleville West (2-10) , 7:30 p.m Tuesday.
2. O'Fallon (14-3) at Belleville East (4-8) , 7:30 p.m Tuesday.
3. Pattonville (6-1) was idle.
4. Eureka (8-5) was idle.
5. St. Joseph's (4-3) vs. MICDS (6-5) , 6 p.m Tuesday.
6. Fort Zumwalt West (7-3) vs. Washington (5-3) at Lutheran South, 4:30 p.m Tuesday.
7. Marquette (8-4) was idle.
8. Collinsville (10-6) was idle.
9. Parkway South (9-2) was idle.
10. Timberland (8-3) at St. Dominic (5-4) , 5:45 p.m Tuesday.

Small school schools - 1/2
1. Incarnate Word (9-0) was idle.
2. John Burroughs (11-2) def. McCluer North (5-4), 69-28 yesterday.
3. Vashon (8-2) was idle.
4. Waterloo (11-5) was idle.
5. Okawville (14-2) def. Freeburg (10-7), 47-38 yesterday.
6. Althoff (12-3) was idle.
7. Breese Central (10-6) def. Civic Memorial (8-9), 55-41 yesterday.
8. Highland (16-4) was idle.
9. Father McGivney (15-2) def. Staunton (11-3), 44-35 yesterday.
10. Alton Marquette (10-8) def. Granite City (4-10), 62-49 yesterday.

Large schools have enrollments over 1,000.

