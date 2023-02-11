|Large school schools - 2/10
|1. Alton (29-1) def. Visitation (14-8), 73-45 yesterday.
|2. O'Fallon (27-4) was idle.
|3. Eureka (17-7) def. Webster Groves (6-16), 74-58 yesterday.
|4. Pattonville (13-4) def. Lift For Life (9-12), 56-39 yesterday.
|5. Parkway South (17-4) vs. Union (16-4) at Borgia, 5:30 p.m Saturday.
|6. Cor Jesu (15-6) was idle.
|7. Fort Zumwalt West (15-8) at Francis Howell Central (14-6) , 5:30 p.m yesterday.
|8. Marquette (15-7) def. Parkway West (10-11), 57-45 yesterday.
|9. Fort Zumwalt East (16-6) def. Fort Zumwalt North (8-12), 39-28 yesterday.
|10. St. Joseph's (14-8) was idle.
|Small school schools - 2/10
|1. Incarnate Word (22-0) def. Notre Dame de Sion , 73-27 yesterday.
|2. John Burroughs (21-2) def. St. Dominic (11-9), 46-13 yesterday.
|3. Vashon (18-5) def. Lutheran St. Charles (18-4), 64-54 Thursday.
|4. Okawville (27-4) def. Wesclin (13-17), 57-27 Thursday.
|5. Father McGivney (28-3) was idle.
|6. Lutheran St. Charles (18-4) at Santa Fe , 2:30 p.m Saturday.
|7. Highland (22-7) def. Civic Memorial (13-18), 47-35 Thursday.
|8. Mater Dei (20-7) was idle.
|9. Lutheran South (17-5) def. MICDS (10-12), 41-40 yesterday.
|10. Freeburg (21-9) def. Breese Central (18-11), 48-46 Thursday.
Large schools have enrollments over 1,000.