Top 10 schedule, results

Large school schools - 2/5
1. Edwardsville (23-4) def. Quincy Notre Dame , 66-54 yesterday.
2. Webster Groves (15-3) def. Rock Bridge , 49-45 yesterday.
3. O'Fallon (20-5) was idle.
4. Alton (18-6) def. Belleville West (12-12), 55-37 Friday.
5. Pattonville (15-4) was idle.
6. Eureka (14-6) was idle.
7. Francis Howell Central (12-6) was idle.
8. Triad (16-9) was idle.
9. Fort Zumwalt West (15-5) was idle.
10. Marquette (12-8) lost to Kirkwood (13-3), 63-36 yesterday.

Small school schools - 2/5
1. Incarnate Word (17-0) def. Cardinal Ritter (15-4), 77-52 yesterday.
2. Cardinal Ritter (15-4) lost to Incarnate Word (17-0), 77-52 yesterday.
3. Whitfield (12-3) was idle.
4. Civic Memorial (25-4) def. Waterloo (23-6), 54-44 Friday.
5. Freeburg (24-3) was idle.
6. Alton Marquette (25-6) def. West Hancock , 59-26 yesterday.
7. Lift For Life (11-8) lost to Helias , 61-50 yesterday.
8. Westminster (13-4) was idle.
9. Waterloo (23-6) lost to Civic Memorial (25-4), 54-44 Friday.
10. St. Charles West (14-3) was idle.

Large schools have enrollments over 1,000.

