|Large school schools - 2/15
|1. Edwardsville (26-4) def. Pekin , 73-42 yesterday.
|2. Webster Groves (18-4) def. Ursuline (8-10), 63-38 yesterday.
|3. O'Fallon (24-5) def. Belleville East (5-20), 62-33 yesterday.
|4. Fort Zumwalt West (18-5) def. Francis Howell (11-12), 38-29 yesterday.
|5. Pattonville (16-4) at Lutheran North (5-14) , 4:30 p.m Wednesday.
|6. Eureka (17-6) def. Summit (9-14), 63-40 yesterday.
|7. Triad (20-9) def. Highland (8-24), 31-26 yesterday.
|8. Alton (21-6) def. Quincy , 64-48 yesterday.
|9. Kirkwood (14-5) lost to Visitation (14-9), 48-43 yesterday.
|10. Francis Howell Central (15-6) def. Francis Howell (11-12), 55-48 Monday.
|Small school schools - 2/15
|1. Incarnate Word (22-0) def. Nerinx Hall (8-11), 80-27 yesterday.
|2. Whitfield (17-3) def. Villa Duchesne (8-11), 63-18 yesterday.
|3. Civic Memorial (28-4) def. Jerseyville (9-20), 60-40 Monday.
|4. Alton Marquette (25-6) def. Piasa Southwestern (9-15), 70-19 Monday.
|5. Cardinal Ritter (16-5) was idle.
|6. John Burroughs (14-4) def. Principia (5-12), 53-28 yesterday.
|7. Freeburg (26-5) def. Althoff (10-22), 44-33 Monday.
|8. Lift For Life (11-11) vs. Lutheran North (5-14) , 5:30 p.m yesterday.
|9. St. Charles West (18-3) def. Fort Zumwalt East (11-10), 50-35 yesterday.
|10. Waterloo (25-6) def. Mascoutah (16-15), 63-55 yesterday.
Large schools have enrollments over 1,000.