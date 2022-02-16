 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Top 10 schedule, results

  • 0
Large school schools - 2/15
1. Edwardsville (26-4) def. Pekin , 73-42 yesterday.
2. Webster Groves (18-4) def. Ursuline (8-10), 63-38 yesterday.
3. O'Fallon (24-5) def. Belleville East (5-20), 62-33 yesterday.
4. Fort Zumwalt West (18-5) def. Francis Howell (11-12), 38-29 yesterday.
5. Pattonville (16-4) at Lutheran North (5-14) , 4:30 p.m Wednesday.
6. Eureka (17-6) def. Summit (9-14), 63-40 yesterday.
7. Triad (20-9) def. Highland (8-24), 31-26 yesterday.
8. Alton (21-6) def. Quincy , 64-48 yesterday.
9. Kirkwood (14-5) lost to Visitation (14-9), 48-43 yesterday.
10. Francis Howell Central (15-6) def. Francis Howell (11-12), 55-48 Monday.

People are also reading…

Small school schools - 2/15
1. Incarnate Word (22-0) def. Nerinx Hall (8-11), 80-27 yesterday.
2. Whitfield (17-3) def. Villa Duchesne (8-11), 63-18 yesterday.
3. Civic Memorial (28-4) def. Jerseyville (9-20), 60-40 Monday.
4. Alton Marquette (25-6) def. Piasa Southwestern (9-15), 70-19 Monday.
5. Cardinal Ritter (16-5) was idle.
6. John Burroughs (14-4) def. Principia (5-12), 53-28 yesterday.
7. Freeburg (26-5) def. Althoff (10-22), 44-33 Monday.
8. Lift For Life (11-11) vs. Lutheran North (5-14) , 5:30 p.m yesterday.
9. St. Charles West (18-3) def. Fort Zumwalt East (11-10), 50-35 yesterday.
10. Waterloo (25-6) def. Mascoutah (16-15), 63-55 yesterday.

Large schools have enrollments over 1,000.

0 comments
* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Smashing records: Meet our athletes of the week

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News