Top 10 schedule, results

Large school schools - 12/8
1. O'Fallon (7-2) lost to Alton (7-0), 40-36 yesterday.
2. Alton (7-0) def. O'Fallon (7-2), 40-36 yesterday.
3. Eureka (4-2) was idle.
4. St. Joseph's (4-3) def. Ursuline (2-3), 54-49 yesterday.
5. Pattonville (3-0) def. St. Charles West (0-6), 59-29 yesterday.
6. Cor Jesu (3-0) was idle.
7. Troy Buchanan (2-2) vs. Francis Howell North (3-1) , 7 p.m Friday.
8. Edwardsville (3-5) def. Belleville East (2-4), 44-36 yesterday.
9. East St. Louis (6-8) lost to Collinsville (5-3), 2-0 yesterday.
10. Parkway South (4-0) vs. Summit (3-0) , 6 p.m Friday.

Small school schools - 12/8
1. Incarnate Word (2-0) vs. Campbell, Hawaii at Iolani, Hawaii, 11:59 p.m yesterday.
2. John Burroughs (6-1) at Nerinx Hall (3-3) , 5:30 p.m Friday.
3. Okawville (7-0) def. Chester , 46-12 yesterday.
4. Highland (10-1) def. Jerseyville (5-5), 58-32 yesterday.
5. Vashon (2-1) vs. Cleveland, Tenn. at University School of Jackson, 8 p.m Friday.
6. Civic Memorial (7-2) def. Triad (1-6), 41-26 yesterday.
7. Mater Dei (7-1) was idle.
8. Waterloo (5-3) lost to Mascoutah (7-3), 62-54 yesterday.
9. Althoff (6-1) vs. Quincy Notre Dame , 7 p.m Friday.
10. St. Dominic (3-1) vs. Westminster (0-2) , 5:45 p.m Friday.

Large schools have enrollments over 1,000.

