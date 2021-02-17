|Large school ranking schools - 2/16
|1. Holt (19-2) was idle.
|2. Webster Groves (15-5) was idle.
|3. Francis Howell Central (15-5) at Francis Howell North (15-5) , 5 p.m Wednesday.
|4. Parkway North (15-6) was idle.
|5. Marquette (13-5) at Parkway South (12-9) , 5:30 p.m yesterday (postponed).
|6. Edwardsville (3-0) at East St. Louis (1-1) , 7:30 p.m yesterday (postponed).
|7. O'Fallon (2-0) was idle.
|8. Francis Howell North (15-5) at Timberland (5-14) , 5:30 p.m yesterday (postponed).
|9. Troy Buchanan (11-8) vs. Timberland (5-14) , 5:30 p.m Wednesday.
|10. Fort Zumwalt West (9-7) vs. Francis Howell (6-8) , 5:30 p.m yesterday (postponed).
|Small school ranking schools - 2/16
|1. Incarnate Word (21-0) was idle.
|2. Vashon (11-1) was idle.
|3. Whitfield (18-4) vs. Villa Duchesne (0-13) , 7 p.m Wednesday.
|4. Cardinal Ritter (18-5) was idle.
|5. Westminster (18-4) vs. Lutheran St. Charles (16-6) , 6 p.m yesterday (postponed).
|6. Highland (1-0) vs. Triad (2-0) , 7:30 p.m Wednesday.
|7. John Burroughs (11-3) at Principia (2-10) , 5:30 p.m Monday (postponed).
|8. Union (12-0) at Sullivan (7-12) , 5:30 p.m yesterday (postponed).
|9. Alton Marquette (2-0) at Mater Dei (0-1) , 7:30 p.m yesterday.
|10. Mater Dei (0-1) vs. Alton Marquette (2-0) , 7:30 p.m yesterday.