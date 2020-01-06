|Large school ranking schools - 1/5
|1. Edwardsville (13-1) was idle.
|2. Francis Howell Central (11-0) was idle.
|3. Parkway Central (5-4) was idle.
|4. O'Fallon (13-2) was idle.
|5. Oakville (7-0) vs. Festus (2-5) at Westminster, 5:30 p.m Monday.
|6. East St. Louis (10-5) was idle.
|7. Parkway North (6-3) was idle.
|8. Kirkwood (9-2) at Eureka (6-3) , 6 p.m Monday.
|9. Summit (8-2) was idle.
|10. Westminster (6-3) vs. Duchesne (6-4) , 7 p.m Monday.
|Small school ranking schools - 1/5
|1. Incarnate Word (10-1) was idle.
|2. Civic Memorial (15-2) def. Breese Central (9-5), 53-39 Saturday.
|3. Whitfield (8-3) was idle.
|4. Father McGivney (14-2) at Staunton (4-8) , 7:30 p.m Monday.
|5. Sullivan (9-1) vs. Farmington (4-3) , 7 p.m Monday.
|6. Lutheran St. Charles (8-3) was idle.
|7. Union (8-0) at Lutheran South (6-4) , 3 p.m Saturday.
|8. Hermann (6-1) vs. Southern Boone , 6 p.m Monday.
|9. Vashon (8-3) was idle.
|10. Lift For Life (8-2) was idle.
Large schools have enrollments over 1,000.