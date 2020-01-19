|Large school ranking schools - 1/18
|1. Francis Howell Central (15-0) def. Hazelwood Central (8-7), 57-43 yesterday.
|2. Edwardsville (17-1) vs. Alton (3-15) , 6 p.m Friday (postponed).
|3. Kirkwood (13-2) was idle.
|4. Summit (12-2) was idle.
|5. O'Fallon (17-3) def. Taylorville , 55-17 yesterday.
|6. Belleville West (14-6) def. Salem, Illinois , 61-34 yesterday.
|7. Ladue (11-2) was idle.
|8. Parkway North (9-4) was idle.
|9. Holt (8-4) was idle.
|10. Oakville (8-3) was idle.
|Small school ranking schools - 1/18
|1. Civic Memorial (20-2) vs. Althoff (0-15) at Highland, 10 a.m yesterday.
|2. Incarnate Word (13-2) was idle.
|3. Whitfield (11-3) def. Barstow , 63-13 yesterday.
|4. Lutheran St. Charles (11-3) vs. Trinity (8-3) , 6 p.m Friday (postponed).
|5. Sullivan (13-1) def. Union (10-2), 45-29 yesterday.
|6. Union (10-2) lost to Sullivan (13-1), 45-29 yesterday.
|7. Father McGivney (18-3) at Piasa Southwestern (11-7) , 2:30 p.m yesterday.
|8. Hermann (10-3) lost to South Callaway , 62-52 yesterday.
|9. Lift For Life (11-3) was idle.
|10. St. Pius X (13-1) was idle.
Large schools have enrollments over 1,000.