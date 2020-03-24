|Large school ranking schools - 3/23
|1. Hazelwood Central (20-9) was idle.
|2. Kirkwood (24-4) was idle.
|3. Ladue (23-5) was idle.
|4. Edwardsville (27-2) was idle.
|5. Summit (26-4) was idle.
|6. Francis Howell Central (24-3) was idle.
|7. Parkway North (19-10) was idle.
|8. O'Fallon (28-6) was idle.
|9. Troy Buchanan (18-11) was idle.
|10. Marquette (17-10) was idle.
|Small school ranking schools - 3/23
|1. Incarnate Word (27-4) was idle.
|2. Whitfield (26-6) was idle.
|3. Lutheran St. Charles (23-5) was idle.
|4. Sullivan (25-3) was idle.
|5. Westminster (23-5) was idle.
|6. Highland (27-8) was idle.
|7. Civic Memorial (29-6) was idle.
|8. Union (20-5) was idle.
|9. Father McGivney (27-8) was idle.
|10. Okawville (18-14) was idle.
Large schools have enrollments over 1,000.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!