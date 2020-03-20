Top 10 schedule, results
Large school ranking schools - 3/20
1. Hazelwood Central (20-9) is idle.
2. Kirkwood (24-4) is idle.
3. Ladue (23-5) is idle.
4. Edwardsville (27-2) is idle.
5. Summit (26-4) is idle.
6. Francis Howell Central (24-3) is idle.
7. Parkway North (19-10) is idle.
8. O'Fallon (28-6) is idle.
9. Troy Buchanan (18-11) is idle.
10. Marquette (17-10) is idle.
Small school ranking schools - 3/20
1. Incarnate Word (27-4) is idle.
2. Whitfield (26-6) is idle.
3. Lutheran St. Charles (23-5) is idle.
4. Sullivan (25-3) is idle.
5. Westminster (23-5) is idle.
6. Highland (27-8) is idle.
7. Civic Memorial (29-6) is idle.
8. Union (20-5) is idle.
9. Father McGivney (27-8) is idle.
10. Okawville (18-14) is idle.

Large schools have enrollments over 1,000.

