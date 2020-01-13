|Large school ranking schools - 1/12
|1. Francis Howell Central (13-0) vs. Francis Howell (2-9) , 7 p.m Monday.
|2. Edwardsville (16-1) def. Parkway North (8-4), 55-27 Saturday.
|3. Oakville (8-2) was idle.
|4. O'Fallon (14-3) was idle.
|5. Kirkwood (12-2) def. Cardinal Ritter (2-5), 52-26 Saturday.
|6. Belleville West (12-5) was idle.
|7. Summit (10-2) was idle.
|8. East St. Louis (10-7) was idle.
|9. Ladue (9-2) was idle.
|10. Parkway North (8-4) lost to Edwardsville (16-1), 55-27 Saturday.
|Small school ranking schools - 1/12
|1. Incarnate Word (11-2) def. Belleville East (4-12), 60-27 Saturday.
|2. Civic Memorial (17-2) vs. Teutopolis , 7:30 p.m Monday.
|3. Whitfield (10-3) def. Hazelwood Central (7-6), 52-48 Saturday.
|4. Union (9-1) vs. Borgia (5-4) , 7 p.m Monday.
|5. Sullivan (11-1) vs. St. Charles West (6-5) at Union, 5:30 p.m Monday.
|6. Lutheran St. Charles (9-3) was idle.
|7. Father McGivney (15-3) vs. Wood River (11-4) , 6 p.m Monday.
|8. Hermann (8-2) vs. New Bloomfield at South Callaway, 6 p.m Monday.
|9. Vashon (8-5) lost to Lift For Life (10-3), 50-41 Saturday.
|10. Lift For Life (10-3) at University City (3-7) , 6 p.m Monday.
Large schools have enrollments over 1,000.