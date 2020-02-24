|Large school ranking schools - 2/23
|1. Edwardsville (27-1) vs. O'Fallon (27-5) at Belleville West, 7 p.m Monday.
|2. Francis Howell Central (21-2) was idle.
|3. Summit (21-2) at Parkway West (8-14) , 7:15 p.m Monday.
|4. O'Fallon (27-5) vs. Edwardsville (27-1) at Belleville West, 7 p.m Monday.
|5. Kirkwood (20-4) was idle.
|6. Ladue (19-4) was idle.
|7. Parkway North (17-8) was idle.
|8. Fort Zumwalt East (16-7) was idle.
|9. Fort Zumwalt North (17-5) was idle.
|10. Belleville West (23-10) was idle.
|Small school ranking schools - 2/23
|1. Incarnate Word (21-4) def. St. Joseph's (11-9), 67-42 Saturday.
|2. Whitfield (21-5) vs. Bayless (5-19) , 3 p.m Monday.
|3. Lutheran St. Charles (20-4) vs. O'Fallon Christian (1-18) at Winfield, 12:30 a.m Saturday.
|4. Sullivan (21-2) was idle.
|5. Civic Memorial (28-5) vs. Mattoon at Effingham, 7:30 p.m Monday.
|6. Westminster (21-4) was idle.
|7. Union (17-4) at North County (17-5) , 7:30 p.m Monday.
|8. Highland (25-7) vs. Mount Vernon, Illinois (18-14) at Effingham, 6 p.m Monday.
|9. Hancock (21-2) vs. Valley Park (10-14) at Whitfield, 7:30 p.m Monday.
|10. Hermann (19-7) def. Winfield (3-21), 62-25 Saturday.
Large schools have enrollments over 1,000.