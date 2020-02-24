Top 10 schedule, results
Large school ranking schools - 2/23
1. Edwardsville (27-1) vs. O'Fallon (27-5) at Belleville West, 7 p.m Monday.
2. Francis Howell Central (21-2) was idle.
3. Summit (21-2) at Parkway West (8-14) , 7:15 p.m Monday.
4. O'Fallon (27-5) vs. Edwardsville (27-1) at Belleville West, 7 p.m Monday.
5. Kirkwood (20-4) was idle.
6. Ladue (19-4) was idle.
7. Parkway North (17-8) was idle.
8. Fort Zumwalt East (16-7) was idle.
9. Fort Zumwalt North (17-5) was idle.
10. Belleville West (23-10) was idle.
Small school ranking schools - 2/23
1. Incarnate Word (21-4) def. St. Joseph's (11-9), 67-42 Saturday.
2. Whitfield (21-5) vs. Bayless (5-19) , 3 p.m Monday.
3. Lutheran St. Charles (20-4) vs. O'Fallon Christian (1-18) at Winfield, 12:30 a.m Saturday.
4. Sullivan (21-2) was idle.
5. Civic Memorial (28-5) vs. Mattoon at Effingham, 7:30 p.m Monday.
6. Westminster (21-4) was idle.
7. Union (17-4) at North County (17-5) , 7:30 p.m Monday.
8. Highland (25-7) vs. Mount Vernon, Illinois (18-14) at Effingham, 6 p.m Monday.
9. Hancock (21-2) vs. Valley Park (10-14) at Whitfield, 7:30 p.m Monday.
10. Hermann (19-7) def. Winfield (3-21), 62-25 Saturday.

Large schools have enrollments over 1,000.

