|Large school ranking schools - 12/22
|1. Edwardsville (11-0) at Visitation (3-5) , 1 p.m Saturday.
|2. Francis Howell Central (7-0) def. Lutheran St. Charles (5-2), 52-49 Saturday.
|3. Parkway Central (5-1) def. Metro (6-5), 54-34 Saturday.
|4. O'Fallon (9-2) vs. Althoff (0-8) at Mascoutah, 8:30 a.m Monday.
|5. Oakville (7-0) was idle.
|6. East St. Louis (8-3) at Mascoutah (2-9) , 7 p.m Monday.
|7. Parkway North (4-1) def. John Burroughs (2-4), 53-50 Saturday.
|8. Kirkwood (6-1) vs. Parkway South (1-4) at Visitation, 7 p.m Saturday.
|9. Summit (6-1) was idle.
|10. Westminster (5-1) def. Nerinx Hall (2-4), 50-36 Saturday.
|Small school ranking schools - 12/22
|1. Incarnate Word (7-1) def. Francis Howell (1-5), 74-38 Saturday.
|2. Civic Memorial (12-0) vs. Normal Community , 7:30 p.m Saturday.
|3. Whitfield (7-1) def. Cor Jesu (3-3), 67-43 Saturday.
|4. Father McGivney (10-0) was idle.
|5. Sullivan (8-1) was idle.
|6. Lutheran St. Charles (5-2) lost to Francis Howell Central (7-0), 52-49 Saturday.
|7. Union (5-0) was idle.
|8. Hermann (6-1) was idle.
|9. Vashon (6-2) vs. De Soto (1-7) , 7 p.m Monday.
|10. Lift For Life (5-1) vs. Nashville (8-1) at Mascoutah, 5:30 p.m Monday.
Large schools have enrollments over 1,000.