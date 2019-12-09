|Large school ranking schools - 12/8
|1. Parkway Central (3-0) was idle.
|2. Edwardsville (6-0) was idle.
|3. Hazelwood Central (2-3) was idle.
|4. O'Fallon (5-1) was idle.
|5. Eureka (2-1) vs. St. Dominic (0-4) at Troy Buchanan, 10 a.m Saturday.
|6. Collinsville (4-2) was idle.
|7. Kirkwood (1-1) vs. Westminster (3-0) , 6 p.m Monday.
|8. Fort Zumwalt North (2-0) was idle.
|9. Oakville (4-0) was idle.
|10. Parkway North (2-1) was idle.
|Small school ranking schools - 12/8
|1. Incarnate Word (2-0) was idle.
|2. Civic Memorial (7-0) vs. Triad (3-3) , 7:30 p.m Monday.
|3. Whitfield (3-1) vs. Vashon (4-0) , 6 p.m Monday.
|4. Cardinal Ritter (0-2) was idle.
|5. Lutheran St. Charles (2-1) was idle.
|6. Highland (4-1) vs. Jerseyville (5-1) , 7:30 p.m Monday.
|7. Alton Marquette (6-1) at Hillsboro, Illinois (3-3) , 6 p.m Monday.
|8. Father McGivney (7-0) at Sandoval , 2:30 p.m Saturday.
|9. Festus (0-1) was idle.
|10. Vashon (4-0) def. Battle , 59-25 yesterday.
Large schools have enrollments over 1,000.