|Large school ranking schools - 12/11
|1. Parkway Central (4-0) def. Webster Groves (1-1), 53-44 Tuesday.
|2. Edwardsville (7-0) at Belleville West (5-2) , 6 p.m Thursday.
|3. O'Fallon (6-1) vs. Collinsville (4-3) , 7:30 p.m Thursday.
|4. Oakville (5-0) def. Parkway South (1-3), 52-47 Tuesday.
|5. Francis Howell Central (4-0) was idle.
|6. Summit (5-0) def. Clayton (3-2), 68-31 yesterday.
|7. East St. Louis (7-2) at Belleville East (1-6) , 6 p.m Thursday.
|8. Fort Zumwalt North (3-0) vs. Fort Zumwalt West (1-3) , 6:30 p.m Thursday.
|9. Collinsville (4-3) at O'Fallon (6-1) , 7:30 p.m Thursday.
|10. Parkway North (2-1) at Eureka (2-1) , 6 p.m Thursday.
|Small school ranking schools - 12/11
|1. Incarnate Word (3-0) at Lutheran North (1-2) , 6 p.m Tuesday.
|2. Civic Memorial (8-0) at Mater Dei (5-1) , 6 p.m Thursday.
|3. Whitfield (5-1) def. John Burroughs (1-3), 52-44 Tuesday.
|4. Father McGivney (7-0) at Nokomis , 7:30 p.m Thursday.
|5. Lutheran St. Charles (3-1) at O'Fallon Christian (0-4) , 5:30 p.m yesterday.
|6. Alton Marquette (7-1) at Jerseyville (5-2) , 7:30 p.m Thursday.
|7. Highland (5-1) at Waterloo (3-6) , 6 p.m Thursday.
|8. Vashon (5-1) def. Gateway STEM (1-5), 47-42 Tuesday.
|9. Lift For Life (4-0) was idle.
|10. St. Pius X (4-0) vs. Villa Duchesne (2-3) , 7 p.m yesterday.
Large schools have enrollments over 1,000.