|Large school ranking schools - 12/2
|1. Parkway Central (1-0) at Parkway North (1-0) , 5:30 p.m Tuesday.
|2. Edwardsville (5-0) is idle.
|3. Hazelwood Central (2-2) is idle.
|4. O'Fallon (4-0) at Whitfield (1-1) , 7:30 p.m Tuesday.
|5. Eureka (0-0) vs. Fort Zumwalt South (0-1) at Troy Buchanan, 4 p.m Tuesday.
|6. Collinsville (4-0) vs. Civic Memorial (5-0) , 7:30 p.m today.
|7. Kirkwood (1-1) is idle.
|8. Fort Zumwalt North (0-0) at Francis Howell North 0-0 , 6:30 p.m Tuesday.
|9. Oakville (2-0) vs. Bayless (1-1) at Affton, 3:30 p.m today.
|Small school ranking schools - 12/2
|1. Incarnate Word (0-0) at Cor Jesu (1-1) , 5:30 p.m Tuesday.
|2. Civic Memorial (5-0) at Collinsville (4-0) , 7:30 p.m today.
|4. Cardinal Ritter (0-2) is idle.
|5. Lutheran St. Charles (0-0) vs. Timberland (0-1) , 5:30 p.m today.
|6. Highland (3-1) is idle.
|7. Alton Marquette (5-0) lost to Mater Dei (2-1), 53-31 today.
|8. Father McGivney (4-0) vs. Dupo (1-3) , 6 p.m Tuesday.
|9. Festus (0-0) is idle.
|10. Vashon (1-0) vs. McKinley (0-2) , 6 p.m Tuesday.
Large schools have enrollments over 1,000.