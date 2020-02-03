Top 10 schedule, results
Top 10 schedule, results

Large school ranking schools - 2/2
1. Edwardsville (21-1) vs. Lutheran North (9-9) , 6 p.m Monday.
2. Francis Howell Central (17-2) lost to Rock Bridge , 64-45 Saturday.
3. Summit (15-2) vs. Washington (1-15) at Borgia, 7 p.m Monday.
4. O'Fallon (22-4) was idle.
5. Kirkwood (17-3) was idle.
6. Ladue (14-2) was idle.
7. Parkway North (13-6) vs. Lee's Summit West at Lebanon, 3:30 p.m Saturday.
8. Nerinx Hall (11-6) vs. Whitfield (17-3) , 4:30 p.m Monday.
9. Webster Groves (11-5) def. Lincoln College Prep , 49-41 Saturday.
10. Fort Zumwalt North (13-4) was idle.
Small school ranking schools - 2/2
1. Incarnate Word (15-3) was idle.
2. Whitfield (17-3) at Nerinx Hall (11-6) , 4:30 p.m Monday.
3. Sullivan (15-1) at Hermann (12-4) , 6 p.m Monday.
4. Civic Memorial (23-4) vs. Waterloo (11-11) , 7:30 p.m Monday.
5. Lutheran St. Charles (15-4) was idle.
6. Westminster (14-4) was idle.
7. Hancock (17-1) was idle.
8. St. Pius X (14-2) was idle.
9. Union (10-4) vs. Soldan (3-6) at Borgia, 4 p.m Monday.
10. Highland (21-6) def. Collinsville (12-12), 67-48 Saturday.

Large schools have enrollments over 1,000.

