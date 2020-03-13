Top 10 schedule, results
0 comments

  • 0
Large school ranking schools - 3/12
1. Edwardsville (27-2) was idle.
2. Francis Howell Central (24-3) was idle.
3. Summit (26-3) was idle.
4. O'Fallon (28-6) was idle.
5. Ladue (23-4) was idle.
6. Kirkwood (23-4) def. Marquette (17-10), 61-48 Wednesday.
7. Parkway North (19-10) was idle.
8. Fort Zumwalt North (19-6) was idle.
9. Hazelwood Central (19-9) def. Parkway Central (16-12), 44-40 Wednesday.
10. Fort Zumwalt East (19-8) was idle.
Small school ranking schools - 3/12
1. Incarnate Word (26-4) was idle.
2. Whitfield (26-5) vs. Strafford (27-3) at JQH Arena, 12:50 a.m Friday.
3. Lutheran St. Charles (23-5) was idle.
4. Sullivan (25-2) was idle.
5. Civic Memorial (29-6) was idle.
6. Westminster (23-5) was idle.
7. Union (20-5) was idle.
8. Highland (27-8) was idle.
9. Father McGivney (27-8) was idle.
10. Hancock (22-3) was idle.

Large schools have enrollments over 1,000.

