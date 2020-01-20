|Large school ranking schools - 1/19
|1. Francis Howell Central (15-0) def. Hazelwood Central (8-7), 57-43 Saturday.
|2. Edwardsville (17-1) was idle.
|3. Kirkwood (13-2) was idle.
|4. Summit (12-2) was idle.
|5. O'Fallon (17-3) vs. Taylorville at Highland, 4 p.m Saturday.
|6. Belleville West (14-6) vs. Teutopolis at Highland, 8:30 p.m Monday.
|7. Ladue (11-2) was idle.
|8. Parkway North (9-4) was idle.
|9. Holt (8-4) was idle.
|10. Oakville (8-3) was idle.
|Small school ranking schools - 1/19
|1. Civic Memorial (20-2) vs. Collinsville (10-8) at Highland, 7 p.m Monday.
|2. Incarnate Word (13-2) was idle.
|3. Whitfield (11-3) def. Barstow , 63-13 Saturday.
|4. Lutheran St. Charles (11-3) was idle.
|5. Sullivan (13-1) def. Union (10-2), 45-29 Saturday.
|6. Union (10-2) vs. Festus (5-7) , 7 p.m Monday.
|7. Father McGivney (18-3) at Piasa Southwestern (11-7) , 2:30 p.m Saturday.
|8. Hermann (10-3) at St. Clair (9-2) , 4:15 p.m Monday.
|9. Lift For Life (11-3) was idle.
|10. St. Pius X (13-1) at Grandview (9-4) , 7 p.m Monday.
Large schools have enrollments over 1,000.