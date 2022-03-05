Torrid start propels St. Joseph's to first district title since 2018

FRONTENAC — Kayla Jansen enjoyed both the company and the view.

The St. Joseph’s sophomore was a central focus of Marquette's defensive game plan and welcomed the thought of watching her teammates shine.

“There was a defender that was camping on me the whole time, and if they’re focusing on me, someone else is open and can hit that shot,” Jansen said.

And her teammates certainly hit their shots.

St. Joseph’s used a torrid start to build a 22-point halftime lead and thwarted a late comeback attempt to defeat Marquette 58-44 and win the Class 6 District 2 championship Saturday at St. Joseph’s Academy.

St. Joseph’s (19-9), which won its first district title since 2018, advanced to face Jackson (17-8) in a Class 6 quarterfinal at 1 p.m. Saturday at Hyland Arena on the campus of Lindenwood University.

A 6-foot-2 sophomore, Jansen was closely guarded in the first half by Marquette sophomore Trinity Gygi as part of a zone-man combination defense designed to force the Angels’ guards to make shots.

Senior Allison Jansen, who averages four points per game, achieved her season average in the first two possessions after knocking down a pair of baseline jump shots. Senior Ellie Davenport, who averages 3.7 points per game, drained a triple and a long two.

“We were just trying to stop the two posts and (Davenport and Jansen) hit shots, they hit shots,” Marquette coach Timothy Bowdern said.

In all, the Angels went nine-for-13 from the floor to start the game and built a 20-8 lead after one quarter.

“We thought they might be collapsing (on our posts), and it would be a good opportunity for our other kids to step up and hit some shots,” St. Joseph’s coach Julie Matheny said. “We worked a lot at practice (Friday) on kick outs for open shots and ball reversals. I was thrilled that everyone was hitting.”

The fast start forced Marquette to abandon their combination defense and go strictly man-to-man, where Kayla Jansen and 5-11 senior Kiley Duchardt worked their high-low game to perfection as St. Joseph’s built a 32-10 lead at halftime.

“We love running that high-low,” said Jansen, who scored 14 points and pulled down 11 rebounds for her 17th double-double of the season.

The Angels’ offensive game plan was not the only strategy working to perfection.

In a meeting between the teams Dec. 6, Marquette senior Katie Baumgartner scored 26 points and pulled down 15 rebounds in a 57-47 victory for the Mustangs.

On Saturday, Duchardt guarded Baumgartner, and Kayla Jansen stood in the center of the paint waiting to double-team Marquette’s dynamic lefty as soon as she touched the ball. The tactic helped in holding Baumgartner to two points and four rebounds in the first half.

“We knew she was a strong player and predominantly left-handed, and we were able make her go the opposite way,” said Duchardt, who finished with 12 points and seven rebounds.

The combination of Allison Jansen and sophomore Zoe Stewart were tasked with slowing down Marquette junior guard Taryn Blevins, who averaged 20.2 points in her previous five games. Blevins made only one of her first 10 shots, including five misses from behind the arc.

“I didn’t know how were going to stop Baumgartner, she’s so strong and so tough, and Blevins is so explosive,” Matheny said. “We were just trying to focus our defense on them, minimize their touches and control the boards.”

But Baumgartner and Blevins could not be contained for the entire game.

Baumgartner, who finished with 12 points and 16 boards, muscled her way for a three-point play to start the Mustangs’ comeback attempt.

Blevins, who scored 15 points, swished three rainbows from behind the arc on three consecutive possessions as Marquette trimmed the deficit to 43-33 with six minutes to play.

Marquette (18-10) utilized intense, full-court pressure to create mayhem and claw back into the game, but that chaos also resulted in fouls. St. Joseph’s entered the double bonus late in the third quarter and sophomore Zoe Stewart was often the beneficiary.

Stewart scored a game-high 17 points, in large part from going 11-of-16 from the free-throw line in helping the Angels close out the game. She wasted no time while there, taking one quick dribble and launching a shot a fraction of a second after the referee gave it to her.

“Earlier in the season, I was shooting 50% from the free-throw line, and at practice, I tried my best to find my rhythm,” Stewart said. “Today, I was not getting as many shots (from the field) as I would normally get, but if I could make something, even at the free-throw line, that’s a contribution to the team.”

St. Joseph’s won three consecutive district championships from 2016-18, earning a fourth-place state finish in 2017 and a third-place plaque in 2018, but for seniors like Duchardt, this first district title holds special meaning.

“It’s a nice feeling, being able to do it with these girls in my last year. Hopefully, we can go further and keep building our chemistry,” Duchardt said.

