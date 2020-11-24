Tough love helps Westminster roll past St. Dominic

O'FALLON, Mo. — Westminster junior Brooke Highmark gets her shot blocked every now and then.
Just not usually in basketball games.
Highmark has seen plenty of her efforts rejected — in practice — by her coach, Kat Martin.
The 6-foot-5 Martin is a former player at Trinity International University, an NAIA school in Deerfield, Illinois. She loves to put her players in their place with in-your-face rejections from time to time.
Her favorite target is the eagle-eyed Highmark, who possesses one of the deadliest shots in the area.
"I try and get her every chance I can," Martin said.
Martin is one of the few people who can slow down Highmark, who hit 37 percent of her 3-pointers last season and averaged 16.1 points per game.
"I make a few against her, too," the 5-8 Highmark said. "She's just a lot taller."
Highmark found her target time and time again Tuesday night, pumping in a game-high 23 points to lead the Wildcats to a 65-43 win over St. Dominic in a non-league affair in O'Fallon.
Westminster, which compiled a 23-5 record last season, is off to a 2-0 start this time around with a pair of one-sided wins over quality opponents.
"This season is already special," Martin said. "I love the way we're playing."
Martin has had several NCAA Division I assistant coaching jobs and left St. Louis University to take the position at Westminster prior to last season.
Her knowledge of the game and incredible size gives her a distinct advantage during drills and scrimmages in practice.
"I usually can't get (a shot) over her," said junior winger Reilly Brophy, who added 13 points to the winning attack Tuesday.
That tough love has helped the Wildcats take their game to the next level. They compiled a 33-46 record in the three years prior to Martin's arrival, including a 5-21 campaign in 2016-17.
But things are looking up in Town and Country. Although it is early, Martin has her team clicking on all cylinders.
"We know each other's strengths and weaknesses," said Highmark, the daughter of Scott Highmark, a former St. Louis University and Parkway West standout. "Right now, we're just building around that."
Martin has taken the reins off her club, allowing it to run up and down the court at will. That high-tempo attack has been evident in the first two games, including a season-opening 59-21 win Friday over Visitation.
"Our energy is so much higher than it was last year," Brophy said. "Last year was more slow. This year, since we're so athletic, we're running the floor, getting up and down.
"It's more fun this way."
Westminster used a 14-0 blitz over the final 3 minutes and 31 seconds of the first half to break open a close game.
Highmark led the charge with six points. Brophy added a key 3-pointer that pushed the lead to 26-15. Sophomore Sydney Bradley chipped in with two baskets in a span of 37 seconds. Highmark ended the streak with an 11-footer that enabled her team to head into the break with a 34-15 cushion.
St. Dominic (0-1) stayed within striking distance early behind newcomer Jessie Blaine, a senior transfer from San Clemente, California. Blaine, who finished with 21 points, canned a pair of foul shots early in the second period to bring the hosts to within 12-11.
Westminster promptly reeled off 22 of the next 26 points to take command.
"At the start we were playing rushed," Martin said. "I told them to settle down. We had it in us. I wanted them to sit down and relax, catch our breath and do what we've been practicing to do."
Junior center Carlie Vick led the defensive charge with a pair of tone-setting blocks in the first 119 seconds. The 6-2 Vick swatted away two shots from Jessie Blaine to stake her territory in the paint.
Julia Coleman added 10 points and Marty Briner turned in a couple big plays for the Wildcats, who spoiled the debut of new St. Dominic coach D.J. Blaine, mother of Jessie.
"We were with them the first quarter, we played hard " D.J. Blaine said. "They made some adjustments and we couldn't stay up with their adjustments."
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.