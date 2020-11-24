Tough love helps Westminster roll past St. Dominic

"This season is already special," Martin said. "I love the way we're playing."

Martin has had several NCAA Division I assistant coaching jobs and left St. Louis University to take the position at Westminster prior to last season.

Her knowledge of the game and incredible size gives her a distinct advantage during drills and scrimmages in practice.

"I usually can't get (a shot) over her," said junior winger Reilly Brophy, who added 13 points to the winning attack Tuesday.

That tough love has helped the Wildcats take their game to the next level. They compiled a 33-46 record in the three years prior to Martin's arrival, including a 5-21 campaign in 2016-17.

But things are looking up in Town and Country. Although it is early, Martin has her team clicking on all cylinders.

"We know each other's strengths and weaknesses," said Highmark, the daughter of Scott Highmark, a former St. Louis University and Parkway West standout. "Right now, we're just building around that."

Martin has taken the reins off her club, allowing it to run up and down the court at will. That high-tempo attack has been evident in the first two games, including a season-opening 59-21 win Friday over Visitation.