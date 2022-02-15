Triad advances to regional final with low-scoring victory over Highland

Triad sophomore Maddie Hunt (left) passes as Highland senior Abby Huelsman moves in. Triad played Highland in a semifinal game of the Class 3A Triad girls basketball regional at Triad High School in Troy, IL on Tuesday February 15, 2022. Tim Vizer/Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Triad senior Avery Bohnenstiehl momentarily loses control of the ball. Triad played Highland in a semifinal game of the Class 3A Triad girls basketball regional at Triad High School in Troy, IL on Tuesday February 15, 2022. Tim Vizer/Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Highland sophomore Abby Schultz (left) and Triad senior Kendall Chigas grab for a rebound. Triad played Highland in a semifinal game of the Class 3A Triad girls basketball regional at Triad High School in Troy, IL on Tuesday February 15, 2022. Tim Vizer/Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Highland junior Grace Wilke (right) brings the ball downcourt as Triad senior Kndall Chigas shadows her. Triad played Highland in a semifinal game of the Class 3A Triad girls basketball regional at Triad High School in Troy, IL on Tuesday February 15, 2022. Tim Vizer/Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Triad senior Avery Bohnenstiehl (back) defends against Highland junior Grace Wilke. Triad played Highland in a semifinal game of the Class 3A Triad girls basketball regional at Triad High School in Troy, IL on Tuesday February 15, 2022. Tim Vizer/Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Triad senior Reagan Chigas brings the ball downcourt. Triad played Highland in a semifinal game of the Class 3A Triad girls basketball regional at Triad High School in Troy, IL on Tuesday February 15, 2022. Tim Vizer/Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Highland sophomore Larissa Taylor takes aim as Triad senior Reagan Chigas defends. Triad played Highland in a semifinal game of the Class 3A Triad girls basketball regional at Triad High School in Troy, IL on Tuesday February 15, 2022. Tim Vizer/Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Triad sophomore Maddie Hunt takes aim for a three-pointer. Triad played Highland in a semifinal game of the Class 3A Triad girls basketball regional at Triad High School in Troy, IL on Tuesday February 15, 2022. Tim Vizer/Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Highland sopomore Abby Schultz (left) loses the ball under pressure from Triad junior Sam Hartoin. Triad played Highland in a semifinal game of the Class 3A Triad girls basketball regional at Triad High School in Troy, IL on Tuesday February 15, 2022. Tim Vizer/Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Highland sophomore Abby Schultz (left) and Triad senior Kendall Chigas grab for a loose ball. Triad played Highland in a semifinal game of the Class 3A Triad girls basketball regional at Triad High School in Troy, IL on Tuesday February 15, 2022. Tim Vizer/Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Highland senior Abby Huelsmann (left) dribbles around the key as Triad senior Avery Bohnenstiehl defends. Triad played Highland in a semifinal game of the Class 3A Triad girls basketball regional at Triad High School in Troy, IL on Tuesday February 15, 2022. Tim Vizer/Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Highland senior Emma Warner (left) passes under pressure from Triad senior Avery Bohnenstiehl. Triad played Highland in a semifinal game of the Class 3A Triad girls basketball regional at Triad High School in Troy, IL on Tuesday February 15, 2022. Tim Vizer/Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Highland junior Addison Crask (left) tries to get her shot off as Triad senior Avery Bohnenstiehl defends.Triad played Highland in a semifinal game of the Class 3A Triad girls basketball regional at Triad High School in Troy, IL on Tuesday February 15, 2022. Tim Vizer/Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Highland senior Abby Huelsmann (right) passes under pressure from Triad senior Kathryn Weber. Triad played Highland in a semifinal game of the Class 3A Triad girls basketball regional at Triad High School in Troy, IL on Tuesday February 15, 2022. Tim Vizer/Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
The opening tipoff between Triad junior Sam Hartoin (left) and Highland sophomore Larissa Taylor. Triad played Highland in a semifinal game of the Class 3A Triad girls basketball regional at Triad High School in Troy, IL on Tuesday February 15, 2022. Tim Vizer/Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Triad sophomore Maddie Hunt (33) drives to the basket between Highland players Larissa Taylor (left) and Grace Wilke. Triad played Highland in a semifinal game of the Class 3A Triad girls basketball regional at Triad High School in Troy, IL on Tuesday February 15, 2022. Tim Vizer/Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Highland senior Abby Huelsman (right) dribbles past Triad senior Kathryn Weber. Triad played Highland in a semifinal game of the Class 3A Triad girls basketball regional at Triad High School in Troy, IL on Tuesday February 15, 2022. Tim Vizer/Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Highland junior Addison Crask (front) comes up with the ball after Triad senior Kendall Chigas made a grab for it. Triad played Highland in a semifinal game of the Class 3A Triad girls basketball regional at Triad High School in Troy, IL on Tuesday February 15, 2022. Tim Vizer/Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Triad senior Kendall Chigas passes. Triad played Highland in a semifinal game of the Class 3A Triad girls basketball regional at Triad High School in Troy, IL on Tuesday February 15, 2022. Tim Vizer/Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Highland junior Addison Crask (right) passes as Triad junior Sam Hartoin makes a grab for the ball. Triad played Highland in a semifinal game of the Class 3A Triad girls basketball regional at Triad High School in Troy, IL on Tuesday February 15, 2022. Tim Vizer/Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
TROY — Triad's Feb. 8 game against the Highland Bulldogs was still firmly engrained on the mind of girls basketball head coach Josh Hunt.
The Knights won that contest, but allowed eight 3-pointers.
The perimeter defense wasn’t an issue Tuesday when the teams met for the second time in a week. The Bulldogs didn’t make a 3-pointer, and it was critical as Triad prevailed 31-26 in the semifinals of the Class 3A Triad Regional.
“That was a key,” Hunt said. “Last week, they hit eights 3s and only four 2s against us. No. 4 (senior Abby Huelsmann) hit some deep bombs last Tuesday — I mean deep bombs, from the volleyball line. So we were really keying on her.”
Still, it was a struggle for the second-seeded Knights (20-9), who advanced to the title game at 7 p.m. Friday.
Triad led by a scant two points late in the fourth quarter. Finally, senior Regan Chigas swished two free throws with 12.9 seconds remaining, putting the Knights ahead by their final margin of victory.
“It was a dogfight, a rock fight, whatever you want to call it,” Hunt said. “We found a way to survive, and that’s the name of the game at this time of year.”
Bohnenstiehl and senior Kendall Chigas led Triad with eight points apiece. Highland (8-24), seeded seventh, had just three scorers: Sophomore Larissa Taylor had 12 points, junior Grace Wilke had eight and sophomore Abby Schultz had six.
“This came down to making a few shots when we had the opportunities,” Highland coach Clint Hamilton said. “They made a couple more than we did. And we had some crucial turnovers. We would force one, and it seemed like we would give it right back when we had a chance. That’s the way it goes.”
Hamilton might have preferred to save one or two of the 3s the Bulldogs made in the previous game against Triad. However, there weren’t many chances as the Knights’ guards extended their defense to be as disruptive as possible.
“They got out on our shooters a little bit,” Hamilton said. “We did a good job of taking advantage inside. Larissa had a nice game around the basket, but it seems like we get one or the other. We can’t get them both at the same time. That’s been our deal all year. We score one way and then can’t score the other.”
Triad pulled ahead 13-7 midway through the first quarter, but a basket by Schultz brought the Bulldogs within 15-13 with 3 minutes and 50 seconds to play in the second quarter. No more than four points separated the teams before Chigas’ free throws in the waning moments of the game.
Highland tied the game at 23 when Taylor, a promising 6-footer, banked in a short jumper with 6:44 left. Triad took the lead for good on its ensuing possession, as a pullup jumper by Regan Chigas made it 25-23.
Trailing 29-26, Highland’s Wilke missed a 3 and Taylor missed a short jumper. Taylor was fouled in a scramble for the loose ball, but the Bulldogs’ possession resulted in a turnover. It was their last gasp.
“They were ready for us,” Hunt said. “It was tough. It’s the postseason and we’ve seen them three times. They know exactly what you’re going to do and we know exactly what they’re going to do.”
Class 3A Triad Regional, semifinal: Triad 31, Highland 26
Triad sophomore Maddie Hunt (left) passes as Highland senior Abby Huelsman moves in. Triad played Highland in a semifinal game of the Class 3A Triad girls basketball regional at Triad High School in Troy, IL on Tuesday February 15, 2022. Tim Vizer/Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Triad senior Avery Bohnenstiehl momentarily loses control of the ball. Triad played Highland in a semifinal game of the Class 3A Triad girls basketball regional at Triad High School in Troy, IL on Tuesday February 15, 2022. Tim Vizer/Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Highland sophomore Abby Schultz (left) and Triad senior Kendall Chigas grab for a rebound. Triad played Highland in a semifinal game of the Class 3A Triad girls basketball regional at Triad High School in Troy, IL on Tuesday February 15, 2022. Tim Vizer/Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Highland junior Grace Wilke (right) brings the ball downcourt as Triad senior Kndall Chigas shadows her. Triad played Highland in a semifinal game of the Class 3A Triad girls basketball regional at Triad High School in Troy, IL on Tuesday February 15, 2022. Tim Vizer/Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Triad senior Avery Bohnenstiehl (back) defends against Highland junior Grace Wilke. Triad played Highland in a semifinal game of the Class 3A Triad girls basketball regional at Triad High School in Troy, IL on Tuesday February 15, 2022. Tim Vizer/Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Triad senior Reagan Chigas brings the ball downcourt. Triad played Highland in a semifinal game of the Class 3A Triad girls basketball regional at Triad High School in Troy, IL on Tuesday February 15, 2022. Tim Vizer/Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Highland sophomore Larissa Taylor takes aim as Triad senior Reagan Chigas defends. Triad played Highland in a semifinal game of the Class 3A Triad girls basketball regional at Triad High School in Troy, IL on Tuesday February 15, 2022. Tim Vizer/Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Triad sophomore Maddie Hunt takes aim for a three-pointer. Triad played Highland in a semifinal game of the Class 3A Triad girls basketball regional at Triad High School in Troy, IL on Tuesday February 15, 2022. Tim Vizer/Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Highland sopomore Abby Schultz (left) loses the ball under pressure from Triad junior Sam Hartoin. Triad played Highland in a semifinal game of the Class 3A Triad girls basketball regional at Triad High School in Troy, IL on Tuesday February 15, 2022. Tim Vizer/Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Highland sophomore Abby Schultz (left) and Triad senior Kendall Chigas grab for a loose ball. Triad played Highland in a semifinal game of the Class 3A Triad girls basketball regional at Triad High School in Troy, IL on Tuesday February 15, 2022. Tim Vizer/Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Highland senior Abby Huelsmann (left) dribbles around the key as Triad senior Avery Bohnenstiehl defends. Triad played Highland in a semifinal game of the Class 3A Triad girls basketball regional at Triad High School in Troy, IL on Tuesday February 15, 2022. Tim Vizer/Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Highland senior Emma Warner (left) passes under pressure from Triad senior Avery Bohnenstiehl. Triad played Highland in a semifinal game of the Class 3A Triad girls basketball regional at Triad High School in Troy, IL on Tuesday February 15, 2022. Tim Vizer/Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Highland junior Addison Crask (left) tries to get her shot off as Triad senior Avery Bohnenstiehl defends.Triad played Highland in a semifinal game of the Class 3A Triad girls basketball regional at Triad High School in Troy, IL on Tuesday February 15, 2022. Tim Vizer/Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Highland senior Abby Huelsmann (right) passes under pressure from Triad senior Kathryn Weber. Triad played Highland in a semifinal game of the Class 3A Triad girls basketball regional at Triad High School in Troy, IL on Tuesday February 15, 2022. Tim Vizer/Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
The opening tipoff between Triad junior Sam Hartoin (left) and Highland sophomore Larissa Taylor. Triad played Highland in a semifinal game of the Class 3A Triad girls basketball regional at Triad High School in Troy, IL on Tuesday February 15, 2022. Tim Vizer/Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Triad sophomore Maddie Hunt (33) drives to the basket between Highland players Larissa Taylor (left) and Grace Wilke. Triad played Highland in a semifinal game of the Class 3A Triad girls basketball regional at Triad High School in Troy, IL on Tuesday February 15, 2022. Tim Vizer/Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Highland senior Abby Huelsman (right) dribbles past Triad senior Kathryn Weber. Triad played Highland in a semifinal game of the Class 3A Triad girls basketball regional at Triad High School in Troy, IL on Tuesday February 15, 2022. Tim Vizer/Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Highland junior Addison Crask (front) comes up with the ball after Triad senior Kendall Chigas made a grab for it. Triad played Highland in a semifinal game of the Class 3A Triad girls basketball regional at Triad High School in Troy, IL on Tuesday February 15, 2022. Tim Vizer/Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Triad senior Kendall Chigas passes. Triad played Highland in a semifinal game of the Class 3A Triad girls basketball regional at Triad High School in Troy, IL on Tuesday February 15, 2022. Tim Vizer/Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Highland junior Addison Crask (right) passes as Triad junior Sam Hartoin makes a grab for the ball. Triad played Highland in a semifinal game of the Class 3A Triad girls basketball regional at Triad High School in Troy, IL on Tuesday February 15, 2022. Tim Vizer/Special to STLhighschoolsports.com