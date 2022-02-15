Triad advances to regional final with low-scoring victory over Highland

TROY — Triad's Feb. 8 game against the Highland Bulldogs was still firmly engrained on the mind of girls basketball head coach Josh Hunt.

The Knights won that contest, but allowed eight 3-pointers.

The perimeter defense wasn’t an issue Tuesday when the teams met for the second time in a week. The Bulldogs didn’t make a 3-pointer, and it was critical as Triad prevailed 31-26 in the semifinals of the Class 3A Triad Regional.

“That was a key,” Hunt said. “Last week, they hit eights 3s and only four 2s against us. No. 4 (senior Abby Huelsmann) hit some deep bombs last Tuesday — I mean deep bombs, from the volleyball line. So we were really keying on her.”

Still, it was a struggle for the second-seeded Knights (20-9), who advanced to the title game at 7 p.m. Friday.

Triad led by a scant two points late in the fourth quarter. Finally, senior Regan Chigas swished two free throws with 12.9 seconds remaining, putting the Knights ahead by their final margin of victory.

“It was a dogfight, a rock fight, whatever you want to call it,” Hunt said. “We found a way to survive, and that’s the name of the game at this time of year.”

Bohnenstiehl and senior Kendall Chigas led Triad with eight points apiece. Highland (8-24), seeded seventh, had just three scorers: Sophomore Larissa Taylor had 12 points, junior Grace Wilke had eight and sophomore Abby Schultz had six.

“This came down to making a few shots when we had the opportunities,” Highland coach Clint Hamilton said. “They made a couple more than we did. And we had some crucial turnovers. We would force one, and it seemed like we would give it right back when we had a chance. That’s the way it goes.”

Hamilton might have preferred to save one or two of the 3s the Bulldogs made in the previous game against Triad. However, there weren’t many chances as the Knights’ guards extended their defense to be as disruptive as possible.

“They got out on our shooters a little bit,” Hamilton said. “We did a good job of taking advantage inside. Larissa had a nice game around the basket, but it seems like we get one or the other. We can’t get them both at the same time. That’s been our deal all year. We score one way and then can’t score the other.”

Triad pulled ahead 13-7 midway through the first quarter, but a basket by Schultz brought the Bulldogs within 15-13 with 3 minutes and 50 seconds to play in the second quarter. No more than four points separated the teams before Chigas’ free throws in the waning moments of the game.

Highland tied the game at 23 when Taylor, a promising 6-footer, banked in a short jumper with 6:44 left. Triad took the lead for good on its ensuing possession, as a pullup jumper by Regan Chigas made it 25-23.

Trailing 29-26, Highland’s Wilke missed a 3 and Taylor missed a short jumper. Taylor was fouled in a scramble for the loose ball, but the Bulldogs’ possession resulted in a turnover. It was their last gasp.

“They were ready for us,” Hunt said. “It was tough. It’s the postseason and we’ve seen them three times. They know exactly what you’re going to do and we know exactly what they’re going to do.”

STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.