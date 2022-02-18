Triad rallies past Waterloo in OT for first regional crown in 38 years

TROY, Ill. — Avery Bohnenstiehl didn't hesitate.

The Triad senior guard said the Knights' thrilling 55-53 overtime win over Waterloo in the Class 3A Troy Regional girls basketball final Friday was just as thrilling as winning the Class 2A state soccer championship last June.

"In soccer, we're always good, we're expected to win," Bohnenstiehl said. "This was kind of a surprise. It was a little more fun."

The Troy-based school (21-9) won its first regional crown since 1984 and will face Mattoon (29-2) at 6 p.m. Tuesday in a Civic Memorial Sectional semifinal in Bethalto.

Bohnenstiehl was one of three soccer standouts who helped make the difference down the stretch against Waterloo (25-7). Senior twins Kendall Chigas and Reagan Chigas banded with Bohnenstiehl to trigger an amazing second-half comeback.

Triad trailed 43-29 with 2 minutes 29 seconds left in the third period before the hosts closed the game and overtime on a 26-10 blitz to steal the contest.

Reagan Chigas scored a team-high 15 points. Kendall added 14 points and Bohnenstiehl chipped in with 12.

The Chigas twins split the goalkeeping duties for the 24-0-1 soccer squad that won the school's third state title last June. Both will play soccer in college — Kendall is going to Illinois College and Reagan is headed to the University of Illinois Springfield.

Bohnenstiehl, a midfielder, will continue her soccer career at Truman State University in Kirksville.

For now, the soccer trio can revel in one of the biggest basketball wins in program history.

Triad has captured three girls soccer championships and is traditionally one of the best teams in the state.

The girls basketball program is not as prominent and has spent plenty of time in the background.

Until Friday, that is.

"We just turned up the intensity when we needed to," Bohnenstiehl said.

Triad also cranked up the defense, using three quarter court pressure to force the Bulldogs into one mistake after another.

Waterloo turned the ball over three times on its first four possessions in the extra session.

"Early in the game we didn't put enough pressure on," Kendall Chigas said. "Then we got some clutch steals."

The Knights, who have won 42 of the last 49 games between the two Mississippi Valley Conference rivals, used a 14-0 run to tie the game 43-all on a short jumper by Reagan Chigas with 2:08 left in regulation.

Liv Colson answered for Waterloo before Kendall Chigas scored with 21 seconds left to necessitate the extra session.

Kendall Chigas started OT by scoring off a pinpoint pass from Bohnenstiehl just 22 seconds in for the Knights' first lead of the night. Sam Hartoin added two foul shots and Reagan Chigas converted on a 3-point play for a 52-48 lead.

Hartoin hit one of two fouls with 15 ticks on the clock to push the lead to four before Waterloo junior Norah Gum scored at the buzzer.

"One of the best things about this team is that we never give up," Bohnenstiehl said. "With that mindset, we were destined to win."

Waterloo looked ready to claim its first regional crown when it powered out to a 14-point lead behind Gum and junior Sam Lindhorst, who finished with a game-high 20 points. Gum added 18 points.

But Triad chipped away with a staunch defense leading the way. The Knights held Waterloo scoreless for 10:28 between late in the third quarter and the final 34 seconds of regulation.

The Bulldogs set a school record for most wins in a season, crushing the old mark of 17 set in 1990.

"Unfortunately, the game is four quarters," Waterloo coach Jake Schneider said. "It doesn't make us feel any better that we won three of the quarters. You've got to win four. Our players, hopefully, are going to realize what they need to do to step up next time."

