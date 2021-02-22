Triad surges past Waterloo in second half to notch Mississippi Valley Conference victory

TROY, Ill. — Alyssa Powell could have broken out one of her notebooks Monday after picking up her third foul midway through the second quarter.
But the Triad junior didn't lament her situation. She began to study for a second half test she knew was coming.
"I could see the other players play and get a perspective of what I need to do when I get back in the game," Powell said.
She led the way in the second half as Triad pulled away for a 49-33 victory against Waterloo in a Mississippi Valley Conference girls basketball game at Triad High School.
Powell scored a game-high 16 points and had 12 rebounds. She also dished out three assists and collected two steals.
The majority of her damage came in the second half after picking up her third personal foul midway through the second quarter.
"It was a learning point," Powell said. "I was ready to go back in and ready to work harder."
With an energized Powell leading the way, Triad outscored Waterloo 29-14 in the second half.
Triad (4-1 overall, 2-1 MVC) notched its fifth consecutive win over the Bulldogs and ninth in the last 10 meetings with its conference rival. This is the Knights' best start to a season since they were 12-1 to kick off the 2015-16 campaign.
"I was really proud of the girls," Triad coach Josh Hunt said. "We've got to clean some things up, but we did some nice things, as well."
Triad junior Avery Bohnenstiehl, after suffering an ankle injury in the first half, came back to finish with 12 points and grabbed five rebounds.
Leading the charge for Waterloo (1-3, 0-3) was sophomore guard Norah Gum, who recorded a double-double of 14 points and 10 rebounds.
Sophomore Sam Lindhorst finished with six points and pulled down 12 rebounds with six steals and dished out five assists.
The Bulldogs owned a 37-35 rebounding edge but made only 12 of their 48 shots from the field and committed 26 turnovers.
"It's tough to win games when you're shooting like that," Waterloo coach Tim Augustine said. "The score was close until the end and we just couldn't get the shots to fall. You've got to give (Trida) credit, they played good defense. We just didn't shoot well tonight."