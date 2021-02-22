Triad surges past Waterloo in second half to notch Mississippi Valley Conference victory

TROY, Ill. — Alyssa Powell could have broken out one of her notebooks Monday after picking up her third foul midway through the second quarter.

But the Triad junior didn't lament her situation. She began to study for a second half test she knew was coming.

"I could see the other players play and get a perspective of what I need to do when I get back in the game," Powell said.

She led the way in the second half as Triad pulled away for a 49-33 victory against Waterloo in a Mississippi Valley Conference girls basketball game at Triad High School.

Powell scored a game-high 16 points and had 12 rebounds. She also dished out three assists and collected two steals.

The majority of her damage came in the second half after picking up her third personal foul midway through the second quarter.

"It was a learning point," Powell said. "I was ready to go back in and ready to work harder."

With an energized Powell leading the way, Triad outscored Waterloo 29-14 in the second half.