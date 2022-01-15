Triad weathers storm, rallies past Belleville West in Highland Tournament opener

“We just came out more aggressive (in the second half),” said Kendall, adding that the first play of the third quarter was a key. “I handled the ball at the very beginning and dished it off to Reagan. That started the run for us and we continued to keep on scoring.”

Reagan converted her sister’s pass into a layup to ignite an 18-3 outburst that gave Triad a 35-31 lead early in the fourth quarter. The margin swelled to 46-39 on Bohnenstiehl’s steal and layup with two minutes to play, and sophomore Maddie Hunt sank a pair of free throws to make it 48-39 with 40 seconds left.

The Maroons (9-10) built their 11-point lead at halftime by hitting five 3-pointers. Junior Jaylyn Rook had two 3s, while senior Lamiya Terrell and juniors Maliah Sparks (team-high 17 points) and TiKylah Harris-Mickens had one apiece.

West made just six second-half baskets, none of them 3-pointers.

“They were playing a very good zone, and in the first half, we did exactly what you’re supposed to do,” Maroons coach Clayton Fisher said. “We worked the ball to the middle, looked opposite and got some wide-open 3s and knocked them down. The second half, we dribbled too much against their defense.”