Triad weathers storm, rallies past Belleville West in Highland Tournament opener

HIGHLAND — There’s a unique connection between Triad High identical twins Kendall Chigas and Reagan Chigas only they can explain.
A particular facial expression, a certain gesture or some other means of communication can generate positive possessions for the Knights girls basketball team.
“They’ve got their own language,” Triad coach Josh Hunt said.
That was the case Saturday when the Chigas sisters combined for 31 points as Triad rallied for a 52-41 victory against Belleville West in the first round of the Highland Tournament.
“I tried to get it to my sister down low,” said the 5-foot-9 Reagan, who is seven minutes older than Kendall, also 5-9. “I make that a key for me because if I know we have a size advantage, I’m going to use it.”
Kendall scored a game-high 18 points, Reagan contributed 13 points and three 3-pointers and senior Avery Bohnenstiehl added 10 points as Triad (14-6) advanced to a second-round matchup against Okawville (21-0) at 7 p.m. Monday.
The Knights trailed 28-17 at halftime before outscoring the Maroons 35-13 in the second half. Triad took the lead for good at 31-30 when Bohnenstiehl made two free throws with 2 minutes and 58 seconds to play in the third quarter.
“We just came out more aggressive (in the second half),” said Kendall, adding that the first play of the third quarter was a key. “I handled the ball at the very beginning and dished it off to Reagan. That started the run for us and we continued to keep on scoring.”
Reagan converted her sister’s pass into a layup to ignite an 18-3 outburst that gave Triad a 35-31 lead early in the fourth quarter. The margin swelled to 46-39 on Bohnenstiehl’s steal and layup with two minutes to play, and sophomore Maddie Hunt sank a pair of free throws to make it 48-39 with 40 seconds left.
The Maroons (9-10) built their 11-point lead at halftime by hitting five 3-pointers. Junior Jaylyn Rook had two 3s, while senior Lamiya Terrell and juniors Maliah Sparks (team-high 17 points) and TiKylah Harris-Mickens had one apiece.
West made just six second-half baskets, none of them 3-pointers.
“They were playing a very good zone, and in the first half, we did exactly what you’re supposed to do,” Maroons coach Clayton Fisher said. “We worked the ball to the middle, looked opposite and got some wide-open 3s and knocked them down. The second half, we dribbled too much against their defense.”
Reagan and Kendall, who are 18, are the youngest in a family of seven that includes three other sisters, ages 36, 27 and 23.
“We read each other very well,” Reagan said of her relationship with Kendall. “We’ve been playing together for basically all our lives. She can be going back door and I don’t know it, but I’ll still be able to give (the ball) to her.”
West's Ja’Mya Company, who is 5-8, scored seven points and spent time on the bench in the first half when she reinjured an ankle.
Belleville West led 15-6 when Rook hit a 3-pointer with 43 seconds remaining in the first quarter. The Maroons had a 9-0 run in the second quarter that boosted their lead to a game-high 13 points at 24-11.
The Maroons led 30-19 after a basket by Sparks with 6:59 to play in the third quarter. That’s when the Knights began to click. Reagan Chigas’ 3-pointer made it 30-22 and began an overwhelming 14-0 run. Bohnenstiehl also had a 3-pointer during the five-minute span of domination.
“We weren’t doing bad in the first half,” Reagan said. “We just needed to pick it up a little bit and start going on a streak. That’s what we did in the second half. That added to our energy and we kept going.”