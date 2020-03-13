You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Troy Buchanan (19-10) vs. Hazelwood Central (19-9)
0 comments

Troy Buchanan (19-10) vs. Hazelwood Central (19-9)

Subscribe now! $3 for 3 months
Hazelwood Central vs. Parkway Central girls basketball

Hazelwood Central's J'Lessa Jordan (left) goes up for a shot down low as Parkway Central's Brooke Hilton defends during a Class 5 sectional girls basketball game on Wednesday, March 11, 2020 at St. Charles West High School in St. Charles, Mo. Paul Kopsky, STLhighschoolsports.com

When, where: 6 p.m., Francis Howell Central.

Breakdown: The Trojans are aiming to return to the state semifinals for the fifth time in school history and the first since they finished third in Class 3A in 1994. … Hazelwood Central is playing in its third successive Class 5 quarterfinal and is shooting for its first semifinal appearance since finishing third in Class 5 in 2009 and fourth semifinal appearance overall. … Junior guard Makenna DeClue leads the Trojans in scoring with an average of 10.5 PPG. Senior guard/forward Jakayla Kirk leads three Hawks averaging in double figures with 19.0 PPG. … First meeting between teams in at least 20 seasons.

Up next: Winner is scheduled to advance to play Rock Bridge (21-5) or Republic (20-9) at 6:05 p.m. March 20 at Missouri State University’s JQH Arena in a Class 5 state semifinal.

0 comments

Tags

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports