Troy Buchanan (19-10) vs. Hazelwood Central (19-9)

Breakdown: The Trojans are aiming to return to the state semifinals for the fifth time in school history and the first since they finished third in Class 3A in 1994. … Hazelwood Central is playing in its third successive Class 5 quarterfinal and is shooting for its first semifinal appearance since finishing third in Class 5 in 2009 and fourth semifinal appearance overall. … Junior guard Makenna DeClue leads the Trojans in scoring with an average of 10.5 PPG. Senior guard/forward Jakayla Kirk leads three Hawks averaging in double figures with 19.0 PPG. … First meeting between teams in at least 20 seasons.