Troy comes up short down the stretch in loss to Hickman

TROY, Mo. — Kinsey Dueker had no idea.
The Troy senior forward was stunned when she found out she pumped in a career-high 17 points Thursday night.
"(I) didn't think it was that many," she said. "But, I know it wasn't enough."
Dueker's breakout performance went for naught as Hickman came through with one big play after another down the stretch to knock off Troy, 58-53, in the semifinal round of the 34th Troy Invitational Tournament in Lincoln County.
Hickman (3-0), which won just seven of 23 games last season, will face Eureka (1-1) in the championship game of the eight-team affair at 5:30 p.m. Saturday.
Troy (2-1) is slated to face GAC rival Holt in the third-place contest at 2:30 p.m.
The Trojans, who last won their own tournament in 2018, managed just two baskets over the final five minutes.
"It wasn't a good finish," Troy coach Damond Lacy said. "We did some different things wrong. We traded basket-for-basket for a while, instead of getting a couple stops."
Dueker muscled in a trio of baskets in a 2-minute, 4-second stretch midway through the final period. Her short jumper put the hosts up 49-45 with 4:54 to play.
But the Kewpies answered with a 10-2 run to go in front to stay, 55-51. A three-pointer by sophomore Ashtyn Klusmeyer fueled the blitz.
"The biggest thing for us is that we had 'a next play' mentality," said Hickman coach Morgan Scott, who is the women's all-time leader in 3-pointers at Mizzou with 367. "A turnover, a missed layup, whatever it was, we picked each other up."
The Kewpies used a trio of offensive rebounds off missed foul shots in the final 1:44 to hold onto the lead.
Up by four, the Columbia-based school missed five of six foul shots in the last two minutes. Yet each time, the Kewpies snared the offensive rebound.
"We kind of freaked ourselves out," Dueker said. "We felt like, 'we've got to do this right or we've got to do that right.' And if we don't, it's going to bite us in the butt."
Senior Sarah Means added 13 points for Troy. Maggie Illig, a soccer standout headed to Michigan State, added 12 points.
The Trojans had their share of opportunities. They held a pair of four-point leads in the second half, 33-29 and 49-45.
Dueker powered in a stick-back to give her team a 51-49 cushion with 3:51 left. But Jayla Griffith added a foul shot and Klusmeyer hit a triple to put the Kewpies in control.
Klusmeyer finished with 15 points. Senior Sophia Elfrink had a team-best 16 points.
Hickman is off to a lightning-quick start under Scott, who played with the Tigers as Morgan Eye from 2011-15.
"Wins like this are a part of building up a program and we're trying to do it the right way," Scott said. "We've got high-character kids, who think the right way."
Troy scored the first seven points of the game, thanks to a basket from Dueker and a pair of foul shots from Means.
But Hickman responded with a 13-3 run.
The teams then battled back in forth with neither squad taking more than a five-point lead until the final 14 seconds.
"We're just looking at filling roles right now," Lacy said. "We've got to learn from this. We've got to get better."