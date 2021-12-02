Troy comes up short down the stretch in loss to Hickman

"The biggest thing for us is that we had 'a next play' mentality," said Hickman coach Morgan Scott, who is the women's all-time leader in 3-pointers at Mizzou with 367. "A turnover, a missed layup, whatever it was, we picked each other up."

The Kewpies used a trio of offensive rebounds off missed foul shots in the final 1:44 to hold onto the lead.

Up by four, the Columbia-based school missed five of six foul shots in the last two minutes. Yet each time, the Kewpies snared the offensive rebound.

"We kind of freaked ourselves out," Dueker said. "We felt like, 'we've got to do this right or we've got to do that right.' And if we don't, it's going to bite us in the butt."

Senior Sarah Means added 13 points for Troy. Maggie Illig, a soccer standout headed to Michigan State, added 12 points.

The Trojans had their share of opportunities. They held a pair of four-point leads in the second half, 33-29 and 49-45.

Dueker powered in a stick-back to give her team a 51-49 cushion with 3:51 left. But Jayla Griffith added a foul shot and Klusmeyer hit a triple to put the Kewpies in control.

Klusmeyer finished with 15 points. Senior Sophia Elfrink had a team-best 16 points.