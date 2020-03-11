Troy gets hot, battles back to knock out Fort Zumwalt West

ST. PETERS — Troy Buchanan girls basketball coach Damond Lacy acknowledged "things looked bleak" for his team.
The Trojans were reeling, down 14 points to Fort Zumwalt West with 4 minutes and 26 seconds left in the third period.
"When you're down, you're nervous," Lacy said.
However, Lacy looked on the bright side.
"When you have shooters, it just takes a few plays," Lacy said.
Troy certainly made some plays.
The Trojans, playing in their first sectional since 1998, found their shooting touch and roared past the Jaguars to record a 57-44 Class 5 sectional victory at Fort Zumwalt East.
Makenna DeClue, a 5-foot-2 junior guard, led Troy with 16 points. DeClue went a perfect 10-for-10 from the free-throw line. Sophomore Gabi Cook added 11 points for the Trojans, including nine on three 3-pointers.
Senior Brooklyn Palmer scored 12 points to spark Fort Zumwalt West (14-14). Junior Madison Weydert contributed 11 points.
Troy (18-10) advanced to play Hazelwood Central (19-9) in a Class 5 quarterfinal scheduled for 6 p.m. Saturday at Lindenwood University's Hyland Arena. Hazelwood Central defeated Parkway Central 44-40 in another Class 5 sectional.
Midway through the third quarter, the Trojans hit five 3-pointers and went on a 19-4 run for a 38-35 advantage going into the fourth quarter.
Sophomore Maggie Illig hit a 3-pointer and the 5-foot-9 Cook hit back-to-back 3s.
After two more field goals, Cook and nailed her third long shot before DeClue guard canned a 3 at the buzzer to bring the Troy fans to their feet.
It was the first time in the game Troy held the lead.
"In my head, I thought I just had to give it my all," Cook said. "I just went out and thought I'm going to shoot it when I get my shot. And I did that. Once we all get going and hitting shots, everybody seems to get hot and hit some shots, too."
Lacy knows he has some weapons to use on the floor.
"We've got four kids who can shoot and we hadn't really hit any shots yet in the game," Lacy said. "On any night, you never really know. We had a shooter's chance and we took it. You could see it in their eyes. They thought this is our game and they went out and took care of it."
Seeing Troy rain 3s did not surprise Fort Zumwalt coach Chad Towers, whose team was in the sectional round for the first time since 2015.
"They were unconscious there for a while," Towers said. "They hit some shots."
A turning point came in the third quarter when the Jaguars' 6-foot-1 Palmer had to leave the game with when she picked up two fouls to give her four.
"That changed the momentum when she had to come out," Towers said. "Hats off to Troy. They executed. They hit shots. They are well-coached and I wish them the best of luck Saturday."
Down the stretch, the Trojans went 10-for-10 from the free-throw line, with De Clue providing the magic.
"I like having the ball in that situation," said De Clue, who set the school record for most 3-pointers made in a career. "I've been struggling a little bit this season with my free throws. I've picked it up recently. They had to foul there and it was the end of the game and I had the ball. There were no nerves there. I feel really good. This is awesome."
Fort Zumwalt West led until the basket by DeClue at the end of the third quarter.
The Jaguars jumped out to an 8-0 as Troy had four turnovers in the start of the game. Fort Zumwalt West kept its pace and led 24-17 at halftime.
Fort Zumwalt West stayed in a 2-3 zone and forced 12 turnovers in the first half.
"We executed our game plan well," Towers said. "We knew Troy would put up a fight. They took away what we wanted to do in the second half and then they got hot at the end."
Lacy gave kudos to the Jaguars.
"They contested everything. They are long," Lacy said. "We can't mimic that in practice. Finally, in the second half our defensive intensity picked up and we hit some 3s."
The Trojans finished with seven 3-pointers. Troy also went 18-for-22 from the free throw line.
"Our kids played hard. We make the little plays and try to do the little things right and we did that, especially in the second half," Lacy said. "We didn't play the best in the first half but a game is two halves and we played well in that second half."