Troy gets into holiday spirit with come-from-behind win over St. Dominic

The pair battled through their laughter to turn in their finest performances of the season.

"We told him he kind of looks like a Christmas elf," Starkey said.

Cook went in a different direction with her assessment.

"He looks more like the Grinch," she said.

The Trojans turned in a gut-check effort in winning for the fourth time in the last five games. They rallied from a nine-point deficit in the third period to win going away.

And they did so without a full lineup. One regular missed the game with an illness and senior Sarah Means, their second leading scorer, twisted her ankle early in the first period and did not return.

In addition, senior Maggie Illig, who averages a team-best 12.2 points per game, was slowed by a case of the flu.

But Starkey, Cook and a host of others came to the rescue.

"We had a lot of kids step up and do a lot of different things," Lacy said. "It's nice to see our youngsters show that kind of poise."