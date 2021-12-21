Troy gets into holiday spirit with come-from-behind win over St. Dominic

O'FALLON, Mo. — Jordan Starkey tried not to laugh.
The Troy High senior simply couldn't help but snicker at the festive suit worn by her coach, Damond Lacy.
Lacy broke out a bright green jacket and pants adorned with candy canes, stockings and other Christmas decorations for Tuesday's non-conference girls basketball game at St. Dominic High.
"He thinks it's cool," Starkey said.
"It's not," added senor Gabi Cook.
Lacy wore the loud outfit during the day at school as well.
Still, there is a reason behind his madness.
"It takes the pressure off the girls," Lacy said. "If they miss a shot, then they look at me, laugh, and figure it's no big deal."
Lacy may want to use the outlandish garb on a regular basis after the Trojans rallied to knock off St. Dominic, 51-41, in a hard-fought contest.
Troy (6-2) won its sixth successive game against St. Dominic (1-5) after losing seven in a row from Jan. 15, 2014 to Dec. 2, 2017, when the Crusaders last recorded a 50-44 victory.
Starkey, a 5-foot-7 winger, pumped in a season-high 16 points. Cook added 10 points.
The pair battled through their laughter to turn in their finest performances of the season.
"We told him he kind of looks like a Christmas elf," Starkey said.
Cook went in a different direction with her assessment.
"He looks more like the Grinch," she said.
The Trojans turned in a gut-check effort in winning for the fourth time in the last five games. They rallied from a nine-point deficit in the third period to win going away.
And they did so without a full lineup. One regular missed the game with an illness and senior Sarah Means, their second leading scorer, twisted her ankle early in the first period and did not return.
In addition, senior Maggie Illig, who averages a team-best 12.2 points per game, was slowed by a case of the flu.
But Starkey, Cook and a host of others came to the rescue.
"We had a lot of kids step up and do a lot of different things," Lacy said. "It's nice to see our youngsters show that kind of poise."
Freshman Ava Meyers added seven points and hit the biggest shot of the game – a 3-pointer with five seconds left in the third period that gave her team its first lead at 35-33.
Alyssa Schulte, another ninth-grader, added five points and three steals in her varsity debut. She played in the junior varsity game earlier in the night before coming on after Means left.
"We have a lot of sickness going through our group and I felt like I had to step up a little bit," Starkey said. "It's a good feeling to come back after not playing so well and still get the (win)."
Troy beat St. Dominic, 63-32, just 20 days ago in the Troy Tournament.
But the Crusaders jumped out early and controlled the rematch for the first 21-plus minutes. Mia Tabacchi scored on a driving layup to put the hosts up 25-16 just 41 seconds into the second half.
Starkey started a 12-3 run with a 3-pointer and Cook followed with a stick-back. Schulte then added a 3-pointer and Cook converted from close range to trim the deficit to 33-32.
Meyers then converted on her second 3-pointer of the season to change the complexion of the contest.
Troy reeled off eight successive points early in the final period to take command. Schulte triggered the blitz with a steal and layup. Illig closed the run with a short jumper for a 48-37 cushion.
St. Dominic coach D.J. Blaine felt her team took a step in the right direction holding its own against a squad that crunched the Crusaders earlier in the campaign.
Freshman Audrey Blaine led St. Dominic with 14 points.
"I'm super-happy with this game," D.J. Blaine said. "This season we want little successes all along the way. Tonight was a big step forward."