Troy players feel the love after reaching first quarterfinal since 1994

Senior guard Makenna DeClue and her Troy Buchanan girls basketball teammates no longer are playing just for themselves.

When the Trojans (18-10) take the court for a Class 5 quarterfinal against Hazelwood Central (19-9) at 6 p.m. Saturday at Francis Howell Central, they will be representing a generation of Trojans players and coaches who never achieved the level of success this team has.

A 57-44 sectional victory Wednesday against Fort Zumwalt West put Troy in the quarterfinals for the first time since 1994.

“I had Ri Wenzel from last year's team text me a nice message right after we won,” DeClue said. “I've gotten some texts from (2018 graduate) Adene Edwards, who is playing at Drury. We've been getting all kinds of messages saying how proud they are of us.”

The 1994 Troy team won in the quarterfinals and finished third in Class 3A.

Prior to this season, Troy hadn't advanced to a sectional since 1998.

Fifth-year Troy coach Damond Lacy said the mere prospect of being one game away from the program's fifth state semifinal appearance is big news for the entire community.

The Trojans were state runner-up in 1985, third in 1986 and fourth in 1992.