Troy players feel the love after reaching first quarterfinal since 1994

Senior guard Makenna DeClue and her Troy Buchanan girls basketball teammates no longer are playing just for themselves.
When the Trojans (18-10) take the court for a Class 5 quarterfinal against Hazelwood Central (19-9) at 6 p.m. Saturday at Francis Howell Central, they will be representing a generation of Trojans players and coaches who never achieved the level of success this team has.
A 57-44 sectional victory Wednesday against Fort Zumwalt West put Troy in the quarterfinals for the first time since 1994.
“I had Ri Wenzel from last year's team text me a nice message right after we won,” DeClue said. “I've gotten some texts from (2018 graduate) Adene Edwards, who is playing at Drury. We've been getting all kinds of messages saying how proud they are of us.”
The 1994 Troy team won in the quarterfinals and finished third in Class 3A.
Prior to this season, Troy hadn't advanced to a sectional since 1998.
Fifth-year Troy coach Damond Lacy said the mere prospect of being one game away from the program's fifth state semifinal appearance is big news for the entire community.
The Trojans were state runner-up in 1985, third in 1986 and fourth in 1992.
“There are teachers here that played on those teams and people here who were around those teams,” Lacy said. “They talk about how it's been a long time. It brings back memories for them, too, and it's certainly exciting for our kids.”
In Hazelwood Central, the Trojans are facing a team that is playing in its third consecutive Class 5 quarterfinal and itching for a breakthrough to the state semifinals.
Lacy said the Hawks' pedigree poses an extra test.
“Their seniors really know what this is all about and you know they are chomping at the bit to take it a step further and get to state,” Lacy said. “They are extremely athletic and can shoot the ball very well. We're going to have to go out and work hard and see what we can accomplish.”
The Troy-Hazelwood Central winner is scheduled to advance to a Class 5 semifinal against either Rock Bridge (21-5) or Republic (20-8) at 6:05 p.m. March 20 at Missouri State University's JQH Arena.
DeClue said she and the Trojans hope to build off the comeback sectional victory and keep their season going.
The senior scored a team-high 16 points against Fort Zumwalt West and was one of four Trojans in double figures. Maggie Illig scored 12 points while Gabi Cook and Olivia Mennemeyer had 11 each.
“We got a confidence boost from that on such a big stage and you want to keep rolling after that,” DeClue said. “It's been a long time for basketball, but we still have that chance and it's great.”