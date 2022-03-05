Troy rides outburst in fourth quarter to district title win over Fort Zumwalt West

LAKE SAINT LOUIS — Ava Meyers tossed and turned all night long Friday.

The Troy freshman guard just couldn't fall asleep with the Class 6 District 4 girls basketball championship game against Fort Zumwalt West looming in a few hours.

"I'd get about 15 minutes, then I'd get nervous and wake back up again," Meyers said.

Meyers knew her ability to run the offense from the point would play a big factor in the third meeting of the season between the GAC South Division rivals.

As it turned out, Meyers could have slept soundly without worry.

The 5-foot-6 sparkplug ran the offense to near-perfection in helping the Trojans to a 37-27 win in front of a packed house at Liberty High.

Troy (18-10) advanced to face Incarnate Word Academy (26-0) in a quarterfinal game at 1 p.m. March 12 at Maryville University. IWA has won 65 successive games.

The Trojans scored the last nine points of Saturday's contest. Meyers, who finished with five points, hit a key jumper. She also limited her turnovers against the aggressive Fort Zumwalt West defense.

Meyers got plenty of calming advice from her teammates leading up to the contest.

"I just told her to relax," senior Sarah Means said. "I just patted her on the back and told her, 'You've got this.' "

Means scored 13 points and hit a big 3-pointer that started the closing 9-0 blitz.

Senior Maggie Illig led Troy with 15 points.

The Trojans not only moved into the elite eight, but they also extracted a measure of revenge against West (22-5), which claimed the conference crown by winning the two regular season games between the teams 40-32 and 47-40.

"I kind of like the underdog mentality," Troy coach Damond Lacy said. "No pressure."

The teams slogged their way through three quarters with both defenses dominating. West drew even at 24-all on a short jumper by Ivy Lesley with 5 minutes, 32 seconds remaining.

Troy promptly closed on a 13-3 run to snatch the game away.

"We just picked a bad night to have a bad night," said West coach Chad Towers, whose team had a 13-game win streak snapped. "Physically we were here tonight. Mentally we weren't."

Illig, who has signed to play soccer at Michigan State, broke the tie with a nifty drive down the lane between three defenders. Meyers followed with what was likely the biggest basket of her career. The short jumper from the left wing pushed the lead to 28-24.

Following a three-point run by West to get to within 28-27, Means helped her team regain the momentum with a dagger-like 3-pointer.

Means, Illig and Lilly Robinson each hit foul shots down the stretch to solidify the triumph.

"We just had a different mindset this game," Means said. "And we also knew what to do against their zone. The first two times we had no clue."

Troy has suffered a host of ups and downs this season, including three different two-game losing streaks.

But Lacy said his team came through with one of its finest performances at the perfect time.

"This feels really good," he said. "We're just glad to get to play another day."

