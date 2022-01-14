Turner helps John Burroughs power past rival MICDS

That helped her develop a level of toughness and grit.

"She's just the general out there," Burroughs coach Jacob Yorg said. "The other girls look for her to dictate what we need to do and how we need to do it."

Explained Burroughs sophomore Monet Witherspoon, "Sometimes, she gets us kicked off with a big start."

Such was the case Friday.

Turner scored the Bombers' first six points of the game and then added a big 3-pointer that helped her team take over the contest late in the first half.

"We play our best when we get up early and try to hold onto the lead," Turner said. "Generally we like to get out and play fast from the start."

Burroughs closed the half on a 13-4 run over the final 4 minutes and 4 seconds to go in front to stay. Freshman Breaunna Ward started the blitz with a short jumper for a 15-14 lead. Witherspoon, who finished with 11 points, added a pair of foul shots and Ward came through again with a nifty drive to the basket.

Turner added a 3-pointer for a 22-17 lead. Ashley Mays chipped in with a pair of foul shots before Turner closed out the half with a short jumper for a 26-18 cushion.