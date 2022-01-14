Turner helps John Burroughs power past rival MICDS

LADUE — Allie Turner grew up playing basketball against older, more aggressive competitors.
The John Burroughs sophomore remembers facing off against boys on a regular basis in a sixth-grade recreational league.
"I couldn't drive on them — all I was able to do was shoot 3-pointers," Turner said. "But I made a lot of them."
That prowess paid off Friday night.
Turner popped in a pair of huge triples to help the Bombers roll past MICDS 49-40 in a Metro League girls basketball contest at MICDS.
The 5-foot-7 winger scored a game-high 18 points and also added nine rebounds.
John Burroughs (7-4 overall, 1-0 league) won for the fifth time in its last six games. It also recorded its third successive victory over MICDS (9-3, 1-1), which had won 24 in a row in the series from Jan. 12, 2008, to Feb. 23, 2019.
Turner played a key role in the triumph with one big basket after another.
"She just a fantastic player," MICDS coach Scott Small said. "She can hurt you in so many ways."
Turner spent part of her formative years competing against older players while part of the highly successful Blue Star elite club program.
That helped her develop a level of toughness and grit.
"She's just the general out there," Burroughs coach Jacob Yorg said. "The other girls look for her to dictate what we need to do and how we need to do it."
Explained Burroughs sophomore Monet Witherspoon, "Sometimes, she gets us kicked off with a big start."
Such was the case Friday.
Turner scored the Bombers' first six points of the game and then added a big 3-pointer that helped her team take over the contest late in the first half.
"We play our best when we get up early and try to hold onto the lead," Turner said. "Generally we like to get out and play fast from the start."
Burroughs closed the half on a 13-4 run over the final 4 minutes and 4 seconds to go in front to stay. Freshman Breaunna Ward started the blitz with a short jumper for a 15-14 lead. Witherspoon, who finished with 11 points, added a pair of foul shots and Ward came through again with a nifty drive to the basket.
Turner added a 3-pointer for a 22-17 lead. Ashley Mays chipped in with a pair of foul shots before Turner closed out the half with a short jumper for a 26-18 cushion.
The Bombers, who have no seniors on their roster, scored 10 of the first 14 points of the second half to nail down the triumph. Sydney Starks highlighted the run with a basket. Turner then added her second long bomb of the night. Celia Thayer chipped in with a fourth-quarter 3-pointer.
"We had a game plan and we just came out and played to our strengths," Yorg said. "They bought in to what we wanted to do tonight and they were successful."
The Bombers are quietly putting together a nice campaign. Their four losses have come against Webster Groves, Whitfield, Marquette and Lift For Life, which have a combined 32-16 record. Two of the losses were by four points or less.
"Most people look at our record and because it isn't that great, they think we just OK," Turner said. "But we've played some pretty good teams and we think that will help us get ready for the postseason."
The Rams, who had a six-game winning streak snapped, were without their top scorer, Binta Fall, who is under quarantine. Junior Chelsea Nwamu suffered a shoulder injury in the first quarter and did not return.
Senior Ellie Gira led MICDS with 16 points.
"I credit both teams for playing hard," Small said. "We just ran out of firepower late."