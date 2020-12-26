Tyler, Potts power Incarnate Word past Marquette, into Visitation Tournament semifinals

The Red Knights used the outside scoring of Tyler and inside strength of the 6-foot-3 Potts to take control in the second half.

Marquette senior Kennedi Watkins, who finished with a team-high 17 points, began the third period with a 3-pointer to pull her team to within striking distance at 37-29.

The teams then swapped baskets before IWA tallied 13 of the next 14 points to take command 57-36.

Jaiden Bryant, who had 15 points, got the roll started with a 3-pointer. Tyler converted on a drive down the lane to set the stage for another Bryant basket and a 53-35 lead. Potts added a short jumper and Brooke Coffey scored on a nice fall-away to finish the blitz.

IWA tallied 27 points over the final 7:03 of the third quarter.

"Our kids did a good job of picking up the intensity," Rolfes said. "We did a better job of running in transition, forcing some turnovers and playing our style of basketball."

Potts, who recorded the 11th double-double of her career, said the slow starts have become somewhat common so far this season.

"It's something we need to work on — coming out stronger," Potts said. "We're like a second-half team right now. We need to work on being a full-game team."