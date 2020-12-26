Tyler, Potts power Incarnate Word past Marquette, into Visitation Tournament semifinals

TOWN AND COUNTRY — Incarnate Word junior Saniah Tyler was in a serious groove.
It seemed like nothing could slow down the slick-shooting guard in the opening half of Saturday's girls basketball contest against Marquette.
Except teammate Kaylynn James.
James accidently hit Tyler in the nose with a pass. The second-quarter blow sent Tyler to the sidelines with a bloody proboscis.
The miscue also caused an eight-minute delay as tournament officials wiped up drops of blood that seemed to be all over the court.
"She didn't mean it," Tyler said. "My hands were right there. Instead, she hit me in the nose."
That was about the only bad thing to happen to Tyler on this night.
The 5-foot-6 sparkplug poured in a game-high 20 points and helped trigger a third-period eruption that propelled the Red Knights to a 70-44 win in the quarterfinal round of the 46th Visitation Christmas Tournament.
IWA (6-0), which has won the tournament 13 times in the last 16 seasons, will play Whitfield (7-1) in a semifinal game at 7 p.m. Sunday.
The three-time defending state champion Red Knights took off in the third quarter, turning an eight-point lead into a running clock with the flip of a switch. They used a 15-2 run pull away from the Mustangs (7-2), who will play Cardinal Ritter (6-1) in a fifth-place semifinal at 4 p.m. Sunday.
Tyler pumped in a trio of 3-pointers in first quarter then added five points in the tell-tale third-period spurt.
Her first-half marksmanship was needed after the Red Knights came out flat on offense, according to veteran coach Dan Rolfes.
"She doesn't hit those shots early on, we're down," Rolfes said.
Tyler had struggled with her 3-point shooting prior to Saturday's breakout performance. She was 2-of-20 from downtown going into the contest.
But she canned three of her first four triples to wake a slumbering offense.
"Those shots she made kept us in the game," explained IWA sophomore post player Natalie Potts, who finished with 17 points and 11 rebounds. "We really needed them."
Tyler spent the final 2 minutes and 51 seconds of the first half on the bench or in the locker room trying to contain the stream of blood from her nose. The injury forced Tyler to change jerseys because her normal No. 2 was stained. The Red Knights happened to have a lucky spare uniform top. So Tyler wore No. 24 in the second half — the number of former IWA standout Napheesa Collier, who won a national title with the University of Connecticut and was named WNBA Rookie of Year after a successful season with the Minnesota Lynx last season.
"Felt good wearing a WNBA person's uniform," Tyler said.
The Red Knights used the outside scoring of Tyler and inside strength of the 6-foot-3 Potts to take control in the second half.
Marquette senior Kennedi Watkins, who finished with a team-high 17 points, began the third period with a 3-pointer to pull her team to within striking distance at 37-29.
The teams then swapped baskets before IWA tallied 13 of the next 14 points to take command 57-36.
Jaiden Bryant, who had 15 points, got the roll started with a 3-pointer. Tyler converted on a drive down the lane to set the stage for another Bryant basket and a 53-35 lead. Potts added a short jumper and Brooke Coffey scored on a nice fall-away to finish the blitz.
IWA tallied 27 points over the final 7:03 of the third quarter.
"Our kids did a good job of picking up the intensity," Rolfes said. "We did a better job of running in transition, forcing some turnovers and playing our style of basketball."
Potts, who recorded the 11th double-double of her career, said the slow starts have become somewhat common so far this season.
"It's something we need to work on — coming out stronger," Potts said. "We're like a second-half team right now. We need to work on being a full-game team."
Marquette, which also started 7-2 last season, stayed even through most of the first quarter. Taylor Montgomery's short jumper tied the game at 15-all with 1:33 left in the opening stanza.
"We're in this tournament to play good teams," Marquette coach Tim Bowdern said. "Our kids need to know what that's like. This why we're here."