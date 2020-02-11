Tyler's scoring spurt in closing minute carries Incarnate Word past Whitfield

CREVE COEUR — Saniah Tyler knew she had help.
The Incarnate Word senior said it wasn't only her teammates who pushed her Tuesday, but it was the program's tradition that spurred her on when a Metro Women's Athletics Association girls basketball game against Whitfield was on the line.
Tyler scored six points in the final half-minute to help the visiting Red Knights rally for a 44-41 victory. Tyler scored a game-high 25 points, including nine in the fourth quarter.
“I'm the point guard and I am supposed to lead the team, so something like this shows I can lead the team,” Tyler said. “It's a huge win. It shows us that we can win every game, no matter the circumstances. That's what we've come to expect of ourselves, It's what we've got to expect.”
Incarnate Word (18-4 overall, 3-0 MWA, No. 2 in the STLhighschoolsports.com small-schools rankings) trailed 41-38 in the final minute before Tyler drained a 3-pointer with 32.5 seconds left and then converted a 3-point play with 9.2 seconds left.
The three-time defending Class 4 state champion Red Knights, who own a Missouri record 10 girls basketball state titles overall, were less than a minute from suffering their second consecutive defeat and first ever against Whitfield (19-4 overall, 4-1 MWAA, No. 1 small school).
“The one thing about these guys is that they know they're learning and they keep giving the effort,” Incarnate Word coach Dan Rolfes said. “We're making mistakes along the way, but we continue to learn. This is an exciting win against a quality opponent. The mentality of our program, our culture, is that we're going to fight no matter what. Saniah wants the ball, and she's a gamer.”
The game between the top two teams in the STLhighschoolsports.com small-schools rankings featured nine lead changes and four ties.
Whitfield stayed within single digits of Incarnate Word for only the second time in six all-time meetings but didn't celebrate a moral victory after having an 11-game win streak snapped.
Junior guard Kelsey Blakemore, whose potential game-tying 3-pointer rimmed out a the buzzer, led Whitfield with 12 points and Zaira Daniels added nine points.
“We played well enough to win and that was a hard one, and will be a hard one, to deal with,” Warriors coach Mike Slater said. “It's always tough. We're up then then we're down three and it's like, wait a second.”
After an 18-18 tie through halftime, Whitfield opened a 31-23 lead with 2 minutes and 38 seconds left in the third quarter.
That's when freshman guard Violet McNece stepped in for Incarnate Word.
McNece scored all seven of her points in the fourth quarter and was the only Incarnate Word player other than Tyler to score in the final stanza to earn the comeback win.
“You've got to find a way to get back into it somewhere and we know Violet can knock down shots,” Rolfes said. “She hit some big ones and we played defense well like we always do. That gave us a chance.”
The Red Knights were coming off a 46-44 loss to Rock Bridge on Saturday in the championship of the Webster Winter Challenge.
They have gone 81 consecutive games without consecutive losses since falling to Miami Country Day and Fairfax Paul VI on Dec. 8-9, 2017, in Washington D.C.
Incarnate Word has gone 118 games since suffering a losing streak to Missouri opponents — against MICDS and Owensville on March 18-19, 2016, in the Class 4 state semifinals and third-place game.
“I got some open shots, so I took them and it feels real good to help out my team,” McNece said. “I got a chance to do my part and that's what I wanted to do.”