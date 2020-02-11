Tyler's scoring spurt in closing minute carries Incarnate Word past Whitfield

CREVE COEUR — Saniah Tyler knew she had help.

The Incarnate Word senior said it wasn't only her teammates who pushed her Tuesday, but it was the program's tradition that spurred her on when a Metro Women's Athletics Association girls basketball game against Whitfield was on the line.

Tyler scored six points in the final half-minute to help the visiting Red Knights rally for a 44-41 victory. Tyler scored a game-high 25 points, including nine in the fourth quarter.

“I'm the point guard and I am supposed to lead the team, so something like this shows I can lead the team,” Tyler said. “It's a huge win. It shows us that we can win every game, no matter the circumstances. That's what we've come to expect of ourselves, It's what we've got to expect.”

Incarnate Word (18-4 overall, 3-0 MWA, No. 2 in the STLhighschoolsports.com small-schools rankings) trailed 41-38 in the final minute before Tyler drained a 3-pointer with 32.5 seconds left and then converted a 3-point play with 9.2 seconds left.

The three-time defending Class 4 state champion Red Knights, who own a Missouri record 10 girls basketball state titles overall, were less than a minute from suffering their second consecutive defeat and first ever against Whitfield (19-4 overall, 4-1 MWAA, No. 1 small school).