Tyus makes another statement as Civic Memorial tries to return to normalcy

The news release said the decision was made by the district based on "some events" during two games at the State Farm Classic in Bloomington on Dec. 28 and 30.

Denney compiled a 300-120 record in 13-plus seasons at the helm. His teams won 22 or more games each of the last seven seasons and claimed sectional championships in 2014 and 2017. Multiple attempts to reach Denney were unsuccessful.

Tyus did not play in Civic Memorial's 55-39 triumph late Saturday at Breese Central. Instead, she chose to sit on the bench in street clothes throughout the contest.

The move was seen as a protest of the coaching change. Her mother, Nicole Dineen, confirmed those thoughts.

"She's still mad about it," Dineen said.

School administrators did not allow any of the players to be available to the media after the win over Jerseyville. Interim head coach Jeff Ochs also was not available for interviews. Assistant coach Adam Miller was the only one allowed to speak on behalf of the team and its staff.

The triumph over Jerseyville was the first step toward normalcy, according to Miller.