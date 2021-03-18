Union digs out of hole but can't complete comeback against West Plains

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Scott Womack pondered calling a timeout, but then he thought better of it.
It turned out to be a good decision as his West Plains girls basketball team quickly rebounded from its only deficit of the second half with go-ahead free throws with 2 minute and 15 seconds to play and hung on for a 46-43 win over Union in a Class 5 semifinal Thursday at Missouri State University's JQH Arena.
“I thought about whether I should call a timeout or not, but I thought I'd see how the possession goes,” Womack said.
West Plains (28-3) advanced to play Whitfield (23-4) for the Class 5 championship at 4 p.m. Friday at JQH Arena. The Zizzers won the 1998 Class 4A championship in their only other title game appearance.
One key for West Plains in the semifinal was its defensive effort against Union sharpshooter Reagan Rapert. The area's third-leading scorer at 23.8 points per game coming in, Rapert was limited to a season-low 14 points before fouling out with 2:15 left to play.
“We tried to keep her out of the paint because when she dribbles with that left hand into the paint she is dynamic in terms of posting up or drawing fouls,” Womack said. “I thought Georgia Osborn did a really good job on her.”
Union (18-2), the No. 8 team in the STLhighschoolsports.com small-schools rankings and in the state semifinals for the first time since 1980, will take on William Chrisman for third place at 10 a.m. Friday at MSU's Hammons Student Center.
“It's going to hurt for a while, but part of my job is to get them back up,” said Wildcats coach Pat Rapert, Reagan's father. “You don't get the chance to do this very often. It doesn't get any easier (Friday), but that's part of being in the final four.”
West Plains twice built a 10-point lead early in the third quarter, but a 9-0 run got Union back to within one point and trailed just 37-34 heading to the fourth.
Reagan Rapert knocked down a jumper and then a 3-pointer from the right elbow to give the Wildcats a 41-40 lead with 2:50 left to play. It was Union's first lead since late in the first quarter.
“We bounced back and showed some character,” Pat Rapert said. “I felt like we were able to get some open shots early on, but we just didn't knock them down.”
Reagan Rapert fouled out on a reach-in under the basket 35 seconds later, sending Ashton Judd to the line for two. The Zizzers' leading scorer sank both free throws to give her team the lead for good. Judd finished with a team-best 17 points.
The teams traded free throws and it was still a three-point game in the waning seconds. Union missed a couple decent looks from beyond the arc and then turned the ball over with three seconds left to seal its fate.
“We didn't get stops when we needed to — that was a big part of it,” Reagan Rapert said. “It just didn't happen. That's the way it is.”
Union led 8-7 late in the first quarter on the strength of six made free throws, but West Plains scored the last six points over the final two minutes of the quarter to lead 13-8.
The Zizzers' lead never dipped below four in the second quarter and reached a high of eight when Judd knocked down a 3-pointer from the right wing with 35 seconds to play in the first half to make it a 27-19 game at halftime.
“The first half, we didn't start out like we usually do and that hurt us,” Reagan Rapert said. “We had to play catch-up and that was hard on us.”
The difference in the first half was the shooting. The Zizzers shot a sizzling 60 percent from the floor (12-of-20) in the first half, while Union scuffled at 27.8 percent (5-of-18).
Julia Overstreet was the only Wildcat doing offensive damage in the first 16 minutes with 14 points on 4-of-7 shooting. The rest of the team was a combined 1-for-11 from the floor and scored just five points.
“Usually, Reagan will have most of the points in the beginning, but I was seeing that she was having a hard time, so I tried to step up,” Overstreet said. “I just saw the openings on the back side of their defense, my point guard Reagan was able to get the ball to me easily and I was able to draw fouls or get layups.”
Overstreet scored just four more points the rest of the way, though, but still managed to tie her season-high with 18 points.
“I would have liked to have seen her shoot even more in the second half,” Pat Rapert said. “But, I'm proud of her. If we didn't have her in the first half, we would have been in all kinds of trouble.”