Union earns rare win against Hermann, controls destiny in Four Rivers title race

HERMANN — The Union High girls basketball team stumbled to four losses out of its last five games in January, including a key conference game.
But the Wildcats didn't let that bad stretch derail what started as a promising season.
Union picked up its second signature Four Rivers Conference victory in less than a week Monday by pulling away in the second half for a 59-38 win at Hermann.
“It feels so great to win here and to beat a very good team,” Union junior guard Emily Gaebe said. “I really think it shows what we're capable of doing. I'm excited to see us play so well.”
The Wildcats (16-4 overall, 5-1 conference) moved alone atop the Four Rivers standings and stand one victory away from at least a share of their first league title this century.
Union did that by earning its first victory against Hermann (17-6, 4-2) since 2015 and only its second in the series since 2004.
Monday's win was the first for Union at Hermann this century and gave it five league victories for the first time this century.
The Wildcats play Thursday at St. Clair (14-6, 4-2) to close out the conference schedule for both teams. If the Wildcats win, they are assured no worse than a tie atop the league standings with Sullivan (20-2, 4-1), which they beat 43-36 on Feb. 13.
“This is the position we want to be in,” first-year Union coach Pat Rapert said. “We can't take St. Clair lightly. We didn't play the game we wanted to against St. James earlier this season and it cost us. We can't let it happen now.”
St. James (17-5, 4-2) beat Union 41-33 on Jan. 29 but lost 52-46 to Sullivan on Monday, leaving both Union and Sullivan in control of the Four Rivers race.
Hermann plays host to St. James on Thursday, with the winner holding outside hope of a tie atop the league standings if Union and Sullivan both stumble.
On Monday, junior guard Reagan Rapert led Union with 27 points and Gaebe added 26 for almost all of the team's 59 points.
“It's amazing,” Gaebe said of the Wildcats one-two punch. “Reagan plays so well and that opens things up for others. I really like it and I think it does make us hard to stop when we're both playing well.”
Union led 30-21 at halftime and allowed only 17 points in the second half.
Hermann, which had a five-game win streak snapped, was led by eight points from senior guard Brianna Thomas and seven from senior guard Quincy Erickson.
The Bearcats' 38 points were a season low. Their previous low came in a 41-39 victory Dec. 14 against Blair Oaks.
“They're really good, but a lot of this came down to that if we make our shots around the basket, which we normally should, things are different,” Hermann coach Andy Emmons said. “It's probably a 20-point swing, to be honest. Not only did we not get two points, our misses usually ended up in them getting two points.”