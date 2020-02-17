Union earns rare win against Hermann, controls destiny in Four Rivers title race

On Monday, junior guard Reagan Rapert led Union with 27 points and Gaebe added 26 for almost all of the team's 59 points.

“It's amazing,” Gaebe said of the Wildcats one-two punch. “Reagan plays so well and that opens things up for others. I really like it and I think it does make us hard to stop when we're both playing well.”

Union led 30-21 at halftime and allowed only 17 points in the second half.

Hermann, which had a five-game win streak snapped, was led by eight points from senior guard Brianna Thomas and seven from senior guard Quincy Erickson.

The Bearcats' 38 points were a season low. Their previous low came in a 41-39 victory Dec. 14 against Blair Oaks.

“They're really good, but a lot of this came down to that if we make our shots around the basket, which we normally should, things are different,” Hermann coach Andy Emmons said. “It's probably a 20-point swing, to be honest. Not only did we not get two points, our misses usually ended up in them getting two points.”