Union uses defensive pressure to smother Ursuline in sectional contest

UNION — Ursuline Academy coach Jeff Stevens tried to prepare his team for the pressure that he knew Union would apply on Wednesday.
The Wildcats' defensive onslaught simply could not be stopped.
Union used its press to roll past Ursuline 63-46 in a Class 5 sectional girls basketball game in Franklin County.
"I'd seen a lot of film on their press. We went 5-on-7 in practice to try and simulate what it was going to be like," Stevens said. "Maybe we should have gone 5-on-8. We just couldn't slow them down."
Even 5-on-8 practice sessions might not have been enough to prepare the Bears for the fury of the full court press and half court 3-2 zone defense employed by Union. It was more than the Bears could handle.
The Wildcats' press befuddled Ursuline and forced 13 turnovers in the first half. Union led 29-16 at intermission.
Union (17-1) advanced to face Cape Notre Dame (17-5) at 1 p.m. Saturday in Cape Girardeau in a quarterfinal game. Notre Dame defeated North County 65-53 on Wednesday.
The Wildcats finished a spotless 8-0 at home.
Union quietly rolled out to a 15-0 start before losing to St. James on Feb. 24.
Are the low-profile Wildcats a well-kept secret?
"That might be a good way to put it," Wildcats coach Pat Rapert said. "I thought we had a pretty solid year. I think we're a good basketball team. We play hard. We're fun to watch. We play quality opponents. We lost some quality games this year and if we had gotten to play them we've probably be a little better known."
The last time Union reached the quarterfinal round was in 1985. The 1986 team lost in sectional play.
"I was in the eighth grade that year and was at that game," said Rapert, who grew up in Union, graduated in 1990 and returned last year to coach in his hometown. "I've told the girls all about that (1986) team. That was a really good team. It's been a while since these girls have been in a moment like this. I've told our team all about the tradition."
The Wildcats won their first district title since 1986.
"We're making history and I get to do it with my dad," said Union center Reagan Rapert, an Arkansas State signee. "This was an awesome win for us. I'm so excited. I don't want it to end. Waiting to play the game was the rough part. We were ready to go."
Reagan Rapert led the Wildcats with 23 points. She was a perfect 11-for-11 from the free throw line, including nailing 10 chances in the fourth quarter.
"I've worked throughout the years on my free throws," she said. "I'm know I'm tired at the end of the game, but shooting those down the stretch is very important."
Ursuline ended its season at 11-9. It had been 33 years since the Bears reached the sectional round.
"We had a heavy senior class this year," Stevens said. "Our seniors did an outstanding job. It's been a rough year for everybody with the COVID-19 and everything going on."
Senior Hannah Scherzinger and junior Ali Adrian each scored 11 points for the Bears. A four-year varsity starter, Scherzinger topped the 1,000-point milestone in early January.
"I thought Hannah played great tonight," Stevens said. "Ali was knocking down some threes tonight. I loved seeing that. I'm really proud of my team and what we did this year considering all the circumstances."
A 7-0 run in the first quarter gave Union a 14-8 lead. In the second period, the Wildcats ran off nine unanswered points.
Senior Emily Gaebe, who will play soccer this fall at Saint Louis University, scored 10 of her 13 points in the opening half. Most came off drives to the basket.
"Emily got us going early by making some big baskets," Pat Rapert said. "She was playing physical. She competes. She's going to be playing soccer at a really good school. She got us going early. She was ready to go."
Gaebe said it was just another day at the office.
"I just came out hot and doing I needed to do," Gaebe said. "Our press is something we always work on. We take pride in it and that's how we beat a lot of teams."
Reagan Rapert knew her teammate would step up and produce in the big game.
"Emily's a bulldog," Reagan Rapert said. "She gets us going in the flow and everybody else then comes along."
Soccer practice for Gaebe began this week, but she is still concentrating on basketball for now. A forward, she'll catch up when she's done with the basketball season.
"I'll go and practice when I can," Gaebe said. "But, I'm excited for this basketball team. There's no better feeling than winning playoff games."
The free shooting Wildcats hit 11 of 37 field goal attempts in the first half. Ursuline made just five field goals in 15 attempts in the first half.
"We struggled obviously shooting the ball in the first half," Stevens said. "They scored more than 10 points on our turnovers alone in the first half. That made a huge difference. We just weren't rotating the ball around quick enough on offense. We didn't get many open looks."
That was all by design, Pat Rapert said.
"We tried to make it tough on them from getting good looks," Pat Rapert said. "We try to contain and not trap as much when we got in a little bit of foul trouble. Sometimes we just want to speed them up. Sometimes we're not going to turn it over, but we'll get them to take a quick shot. I think we wore them down a little bit."
Union came out blazing in the third quarter. The Wildcats, who converted nine of 21 shots, canned five 3-pointers in scoring 24 points in the quarter. Union's biggest lead of 24 points (53-29) came with 11 seconds showing.
"They came out really hot there to start the second half," Stevens said. "They're pace was strong. We just couldn't slow them down. Defensively, we weren't able to do too much."