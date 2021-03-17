Union Wildcats vs. West Plains Zizzers

On Union: Makes first semifinal appearance since it took fourth in Class 3A in 1980. Finished third in 1979. Has never played in a state championship game. …Played just one game in the district tournament after being placed in a field with three teams. …Has won three games in a row after losing season finale at St. James for lone loss this season. …Senior guard and Wofford signee Reagan Rapert averages 23.8 points, 5.8 rebounds and 6.89 assists per game. Her scoring average is the third best average in the area this winter. …Senior guard Emily Gaebe averages 13.7 points, 3.3 rebounds and 2.68 steals per game. …Senior guard Julia Overstreet averages 10.6 points per game. …Offense is wide open and can pile up the points in a hurry. Senior guard Maddie Helling, Rapert and Overstreet have all made 20 or more 3-pointers this season.