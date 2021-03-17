Union Wildcats vs. West Plains Zizzers

What: Class 5 semifinal
When, where: 5 p.m. Thursday at JQH Arena
Records: Union 18-1; West Plains 27-3
Previous semifinal appearances: Union 2 (1979, 1980); West Plains 1 (1998)
Up next: Winner of Whitfield-William Chrisman in the state championship game at 4 p.m. Friday
Stream: www.MSHSAA.tv, $10 pay-per-view
On Union: Makes first semifinal appearance since it took fourth in Class 3A in 1980. Finished third in 1979. Has never played in a state championship game. …Played just one game in the district tournament after being placed in a field with three teams. …Has won three games in a row after losing season finale at St. James for lone loss this season. …Senior guard and Wofford signee Reagan Rapert averages 23.8 points, 5.8 rebounds and 6.89 assists per game. Her scoring average is the third best average in the area this winter. …Senior guard Emily Gaebe averages 13.7 points, 3.3 rebounds and 2.68 steals per game. …Senior guard Julia Overstreet averages 10.6 points per game. …Offense is wide open and can pile up the points in a hurry. Senior guard Maddie Helling, Rapert and Overstreet have all made 20 or more 3-pointers this season.
On West Plains: Will play in second semifinal in school history and first since 1998. …Advanced to the quarterfinal round for the first time since 2011. …Has won seven in a row. …Guard Ashton Judd is an all-around standout that can stuff the stat sheet. In the quarterfinal win over Williard she scored six points but also delivered 16 rebounds, 12 assists and made seven steals. …Guard MacKenzie Brunson scored 18 points in the quarterfinal and post Allyssa Joyner (6-foot) scored 10 points. …Three losses this season were to Nixa, Rolla and Kickapoo.