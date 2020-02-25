Union wins ninth in a row by ending Summit's 14-game win streak

WASHINGTON — Sure, Reagan Rapert did her thing Tuesday.
But the Union High girls basketball team also needed some depth on its way to a 47-45 comeback victory against Summit to capture the weather-delayed Borgia Tournament Championship.
Rapert, a junior guard who is among the area’s leading scorers, had a game-high 23 points including the go-ahead 3-pointer with 1 minute and 27 seconds left.
The Wildcats (19-4) also enjoyed a 12-point effort from junior forward Julia Overstreet and rallied to their ninth consecutive victory despite trailing 43-35 with 6:35 to play. Junior guard Megan Siedhoff also provided three of her five points as the Wildcats outscored the Falcons 12-6 in the final quarter.
“We got down eight but we were acting like we were down 40,” Union coach Pat Rapert said. “I told them to chip away at this and I am probably more proud of this win than any other because we had to come back and do that.”
Summit (22-3) had a 14-game winning streak snapped, losing for the first time since falling 49-31 to Liberty of suburban Kansas City — the No. 1 team in Class 5 as ranked by the Missouri Basketball Coaches Association — in the title game of the Summit tournament Dec. 28.
The Falcons were led by 18 points from 6-foot-3 senior post Jasmine Manuel, but Union stopped Manuel under the basket as she tried to tie the game in the closing moments.
“We don't match up overly well with them,” Reagan Rapert said. “We made adjustments to keep it out of her hands and to defend when she had it.”
The tournament final was played 17 days later than originally scheduled because of inclement weather that affected the event the first week of February.
Instead of setting up the final month of the regular season, the title game was the last for both teams before each plays in Class 4 district games Saturday.
“This is why we wanted to play this game now, right before districts,” Summit coach Dustin Hays said. “These are the kinds of conditions you're going to get and you've got to be tough. Unfortunately, a few bounces didn't go our way. You've just got to bounce back and get better.”
In addition to Manuel’s effort, senior guard Jayla McLemore added eight points for the Falcons.
Union played the second half without junior guard Emily Gaebe, who scored seven points before leaving the game with an ankle injury.
“She came out of halftime and she just wasn't feeling it,” Pat Rapert said. “She could have played, but we decided against it. We've got districts that start Saturday and we want her ready for that.”