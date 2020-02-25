Union wins ninth in a row by ending Summit's 14-game win streak

The Falcons were led by 18 points from 6-foot-3 senior post Jasmine Manuel, but Union stopped Manuel under the basket as she tried to tie the game in the closing moments.

“We don't match up overly well with them,” Reagan Rapert said. “We made adjustments to keep it out of her hands and to defend when she had it.”

The tournament final was played 17 days later than originally scheduled because of inclement weather that affected the event the first week of February.

Instead of setting up the final month of the regular season, the title game was the last for both teams before each plays in Class 4 district games Saturday.

“This is why we wanted to play this game now, right before districts,” Summit coach Dustin Hays said. “These are the kinds of conditions you're going to get and you've got to be tough. Unfortunately, a few bounces didn't go our way. You've just got to bounce back and get better.”

In addition to Manuel’s effort, senior guard Jayla McLemore added eight points for the Falcons.

Union played the second half without junior guard Emily Gaebe, who scored seven points before leaving the game with an ankle injury.